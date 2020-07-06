Ennio Morricone, Legendary Movie Composer, Dies At 91

One of Hollywood's greatest composers had passed away as Ennio Morricone passed away this week. The artist scored hundreds of feature films over his career from Westerns to modern-day classics like The Hateful Eight. Now, the industry is left to mourn the loss and remember Morricone for all the stunning work he made over the years.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Morricone died following some complications from his recently broken femur. The composer fell last week and broke the bone before being referred to medical care.

At 91 years old, Morricone has a slew of tracks under his name which makes him one of the industry's most prolific composers. He got his start with music as a child when he picked up the trumpet. Growing up in Rome, Morricone continued to pursue his passions with music and eventually did scores for films directed by Sergio Leone, a fellow Italian and close childhood friend.

More recently, Morricone received praise for his work on The Hateful Eight back in 2015. He worked on more than 500 films during his career, but some of Marricone's standout work can be found in Malena, The Mission, Upon Upon a Time in the West, and that is just to name a few.

Over the decades, film buffs and musicians came to revere Marricone's distinct style. This adoration is what led the composer to earn an honorary Oscar of his own in 2007. The award was given by Clint Eastwood who honored Marricone's contribution to film scoring, and a litany of other awards have only added to his legacy. Directors like Quentin Tarantino admit it was an honor getting to work with Marricone, and generations of upcoming composers will surely consider the icon an inspiration as they forge a path for their careers in the coming years.

Our thoughts are with Marricone's loved ones during this time. May he rest in peace.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.