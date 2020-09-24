Enola Holmes Director Teases Potential Sequels

✖

The Millie Bobby Brown-starring Enola Holmes was released on Netflix on Wednesday morning and it's already proving to be a hit for the streaming service. Thursday morning's updated Top 10 list shows Enola Holmes as the most popular movie on Netflix, so people are clearly taking to the new film. Given its star power and positive reception from critics, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Enola Holmes get a sequel or two, especially when you consider that the Nancy Springer book series the movie is based on has a few more novels.

There hasn't been any official word about a second Enola Holmes film, but the the team behind the project seem optimistic. During an interview with Decider, director Harry Bradbeer talked about all of the potential options facing the franchise.

"Well, I hope I’d have the energy for that, yeah. That would be amazing," Bradbeer said. "Someone’s going to have the energy for it! It’d be wonderful to get five more movies out of this scene. I do think they’re extraordinary stories to tell, and what a period. As you go forward, things like that three-wheeled car — which was a lovely thing we discovered — to find our characters playing on some of the new contraptions, at some point in the early 20th century. Of course, we get airplanes and the Wright brothers. Who knows what other challenges are going to come out of this really restless, productive period."

The director wouldn't go as far as to confirm that there were any sequels in development, but he did say that there were at least talks regarding what to do next."

"There’s discussion. I can’t really say," he added. "It’d be crazy of me to say! I think we would love it, if it would happen."

The entire conversation about sequels began when Bradbeer was asked about Enola's mother, played by Helena Bonham Carter. There are a lot of secrets still revolving around that character at the conclusion of the film, which Bradbeer said would "certainly be looked into in future movies."

"I’m excited about the other things that she’s going to do," he continued. "She’s such an extraordinary character that we’re going to dig out some more secrets about her. If we do go again, there’s a lot of issues left in this dysfunctional family. Not only in the country, which is dysfunctional, but the family as well. I think it will always be leaning into real historical accuracy, about the history of the constitution and the development of our democracy. And of human rights, not just women’s rights. I think that’s a very ripe scene to plow. Because if you have an adventure film that has something interesting to say morally, I think that really enriches it and makes it more nutritious."

