Equalizer 3 Delivers Second-Biggest Labor Day Box Office Opening of All Time

Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua have reunited for a third Equalizer movie, which made its long-awaited debut in theaters this past weekend. Labor Day Weekend hasn't always been the hottest time of summer when it comes to the box office, but Equalizer 3 has clearly resonated with fans, breaking through the clutter and delivering a great opening frame in theaters. In fact, Equalizer 3 is in the midst of the second-biggest Labor Day box office opening of all time.

Back in 2021, Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set a Labor Day Weekend record that will likely stay in place for quite a while. The Marvel movie earned $94.6 million over the four-day holiday frame. Equalizer 3 has earned $34.5 million over its first three days, and is currently projected to earn a total of $42 million through the four-day weekend. That's enough for the second-biggest opening ever for this holiday weekend, making for a big win for Sony.

Best Reviewed Equalizer Movie Ever

Not only is Equalizer 3 winning at the box office, it has also been a hit with both critics and fans. Fuqua and Washington's latest collaboration boasts the best reviews of the Equalizer franchise.

Equalizer 3 currently holds a 76% "Fresh" rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The first two Equalizer movies have scores of 61% and 52%, respectively. The third film also has a higher audience score than both of its predecessors.

Equalizer 3 and Man on Fire Connections

While the Equalizer franchise and Tony Scott's Man on Fire aren't actually connected, they do share the connective tissue that is Denzel Washington. Equalizer 3 brings Dakota Fanning into the franchise, reuniting with Washington after they both starred in Man on Fire back in 2004. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, director Antoine Fuqua explained that he sees Equalizer 3 as something of a spiritual successor to Tony Scott's film.

"We never talked about it collectively, but I've thought about it that way," Fuqua said. "You know when Dakota said she was interested I thought 'Ah yeah! This is Man on Fire but years later – and this is what he's doing,' you know? But I never said that to them because they're just in the characters [of Equalizer 3] in those moments. But when you see them together, man – when I saw them on set – it was just like... [holds hands up] just smiling – I was just like 'Yeah...' [laughing]."