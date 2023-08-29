The Equalizer 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

The Equalizer 3 has a Rotten Tomatoes score for the new Denzel Washington movie. On the review aggregator, Antoine Fuqua's picture actually sits at a 53%. That might strike some fans as a bit on the low side. In the modern era of Rotten Tomatoes, Washington's movies usually stay towards the "Fresh" side of things. But, critics haven't been feeling The Equalizer 3. When you look at the Rotten Tomatoes score for The Equalizer 2 though, there's a different picture painted. The second movie in the franchise has a somewhat dubious 52% rating on the site as well. So, the sequel fits right in line.

On Rotten Tomatoes especially, it feels like these kinds of throwback action movies don't score as highly. There's something kind of workman-like about seeing Washington back in the familiar role of Robert McCall. Fans and theater-goers tend to enjoy that quality while it gives reviewers pause. The rise of John Wick and a horde of imitators have cast the spotlight back on the straightforward action spectacle. It will be interesting to see how high The Equalizer 3 can climb now that Barbie has had a few weeks to calm down and the massive releases of the summer seem to be petering out a bit.

Equalizer 3 Is A Man on Fire Sequel of Sorts

(Photo: Columbia Pictures)

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to director Antoine Fuqua about some of the fun similarities between his latest movie and Man on Fire. Denzel Washington has been around Hollywood for a long time now. The Equalizer 3 sees him starring with Dakota Fanning again. Once the funny coincidence was pointed out to the filmmaker, he joked that the spirit of the two movies is very similar when you think about it.

"We never talked about it collectively, but I've thought about it that way," Fuqua admitted to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "You know when Dakota said she was interested I thought 'Ah yeah! This is Man on Fire but years later – and this is what he's doing,' you know? But I never said that to them because they're just in the characters [of Equalizer 3] in those moments. But when you see them together, man – when I saw them on set – it was just like... [holds hands up] just smiling – I was just like 'Yeah...' [laughing]."

What is Equalizer 3 About?

Washington returns to his role of Robert McCall in the sequel. Some time has passed, but it feels like trouble just can't help but follow this man around. Wherever he happens to be in the world.

"Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

Are you heading to the theater to see Equalizer 3? Let us know in the comments down below!