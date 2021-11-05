Eternals Star Admits He Texts Marvel Co-Stars to Try and Learn Sequel Plans

It's been almost a year since Eternals hit theaters and while the film's ending certainly left things open for the possibility of a sequel, to date a follow up film has not yet been announced. As it turns out, it isn't just fans curious about possible sequel plans. The film's stars are as well, including Barry Keoghan who has an interesting way of trying to find things out. The Druig actor told Uproxx that he texts his co-stars to ask about an Eternals sequel.

"Kumail [Nanjiani] is always the one I'm texting," Keoghan said. "I'm like, 'Yo, have you heard anything on Eternals 2?' Kumail knows everything. You know what I mean? He loves comic books. The comic world."

"I'm always texting him like about San Diego Comic-Con," he continued. "I'm like, 'Hey, are we going to San Diego for Eternals?' but I'd love to see where it goes. I really would."

Keoghan also acknowledged that, in terms of what a sequel could take on, the end of Eternals left a lot of avenues open to explore in a second film — including that Celestial sticking out of the ocean.

"There's a lot we could dive into and there's a lot of character stories that we can go with that as well," he said. "So, I will be curious to see where Kevin [Feige], Victoria Alonso, and they all take it."

Will there be a sequel to Eternals?

To date, a sequel to Eternals has not yet been announced, but back in August, Patton Oswalt said during an appearance on the Today Show that a sequel was in the works and suggested that Chloe Zhao would be returning to direct.

"They have announced there is going to be an Eternals sequel and Chloe Zhao is going to direct it," Patton said on the morning show. "So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

Has the MCU addressed the Celestial in the ocean?

The MCU has addressed the Celestial… sort of. During the second episode of She-Hulk Attorney at Law, viewers get a glimpse of a news headline on an article pulled up on Jennifer Walter's (Tatiana Maslany) computer while she's looking for a job. It's an article about the strange Celestial sticking out of the water, something that now definitively has made headlines in the rest of the world, as one would expect it to. It's not a very big moment or mention — it's one of those things where if you're not paying attention, you might actually miss it — but it goes quite a long way resolving that "plot hole".

