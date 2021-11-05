She-Hulk Acknowledges Biggest Plot Hole of Eternals

In a cinematic universe as large as the MCU, it's no surprise that there are some so-called plot holes, little pockets of plot and storytelling details that don't quite line up from film to film and series to series. In some cases, it's less a situation of genuine "plot holes" and more simply something isn't addressed in that particular narrative, but when it comes to a major element of Eternals, the absence of any acknowledgement at all has started to feel like a pretty big issue. How, in the second episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans finally see that issue addressed, albeit minimally.

Warning: spoilers for the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law beyond this point.

At one point during this week's episode, viewers get a glimpse at a news headline on an article pulled up on Jennifer Walter's (Tatiana Maslany) computer while she's looking for a job. It's an article about the strange Celestial sticking out of the water, something that now definitively has made headlines in the rest of the world, as one would expect it to. It's not a very big moment or mention — it's one of those things where if you're not paying attention, you might actually miss it — but it goes quite a long way resolving that "plot hole".

As fans will recall from Eternals, that film saw the titular team, who themselves were created by and sent to Earth centuries ago by the Celestial Arishem to protect it from the Deviants and help humanity evolve without involving themselves with human conflicts. It's eventually revealed, however, that the real reason for this was that the Eternals were really sent to prepare Earth for the birth of the Celestial Tiamut who would quite literally destroy Earth by being born from it. The Eternals stop Tiamut's birth/emergence and saved the world, but not before the baby Celestial had started to emerge. Ultimately, a partially emerged being was left protruding from the Earth — specifically his head and arm sticking right out of the middle of the ocean — and it's a big enough thing that there's no way anyone could miss seeing it. It's huge.

However, despite the massive size of this thing, no one has mentioned it since. There's also been no mention of Arishem showing up and just taking the Eternals either, but it's that weird protruding hand and arm that really would cause a stir, yet none of the movies or series have addressed it even minimally — at least not until now. Thanks to this week's She-Hulk, we at least know that someone has indeed noticed the Celestial sticking out of the ocean and it will be interesting to see if this strange thing gets even further mention in future chapters of the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will debut Thursdays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.