Eternals 2 Possibly Revealed by Patton Oswalt With Harry Styles and Chloe Zhao Returning

As it turns out, the Eternals franchise isn't necessarily dead in the water after. During an appearance on the TODAY Show Tuesday, Patton Oswalt said a sequel to the film is in the works. Furthermore, he suggested Chloe Zhao also boarded the project, bringing the Oscar-winning filmmaker back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for another go-around.

"They have announced there is going to be an Eternals sequel and Chloe Zhao is going to direct it," Patton said on the morning show. "So hopefully there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip."

When we asked Oswalt about Starfox and Pip sequel rumors earlier this year, the comedian said he'd love to see that happen.

"I have not heard those rumors. That would be amazing if it [the sequel was about Starfox and Pip], because it just seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kind of B or C-level characters that everyone's like, 'Oh, who cares about them?' That's where they end up kind of really blossoming," Oswalt said.

He added, "There's Guardian of the Galaxy. I don't know if you've seen the new Ms. Marvel show, but it is just an absolute delight. I mean, it's such a great ... And also, I'm a huge fan of both the Ant-Man movies. I think those are fantastic and very, very underrated in terms of a Marvel and capturing the spirit of those times. So if they did a movie about Starfox and Pip, that would be ... Those would be dice I'd like to roll. Why not?"

