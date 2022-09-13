Eternals' Kit Harington Hopes Black Knight Returns to MCU Soon

Kit Harington's Dane Whitman may or may not return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While it's incredibly likely movie-goers have yet to see the end of the character given his role in Eternals, Harington himself says he's being kept in the dark regarding his future in the franchise. Still, the Game of Thrones alumnus took to one recent interview to say he hopes returning to the MCU sooner rather than later.

"I, again…and this is true: I don't know much of what they're planning," Harington said on a recent top on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast (via The Direct). "And you know, I hope to be involved in future stuff, with that character, with Dane Whitman, and that he might go on and be the thing that everyone quotes at me in the street. But I honestly don't know. I don't know what their plans are. I know they're going into a kind of Phase 5…"

In the film, Whitman only appeared as a professor and not as his alter ego Black Knight. In a post-credits scene, Whitman finally uncovers the Ebony Blade before a voiceover from Mahershala Ali's Blade warns him against doing anything with it.

"I don't know. I know that, you know, obviously Mahershala's voices came in at the end of Eternals, but you just don't know where they'll take it," he added. "And really, and I mean this genuinely and people never believe you when you say this, but they don't tell us much really. And I think for good reason, because we'll be in an interview like this and we'll go and spill the beans."

Last year, Eternals producer Nate Moore told ComicBook.com the Ebony Blade effectively serves as a vampiric link between the two characters.

"[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day," Moore explained. "And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table."

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+.

