Marvel's Eternals Images Reveal Salma Hayek and Barry Keoghan's Costumes

If you've been keeping track at home, Marvel's Eternals was initially supposed to be released on Friday, but due to the ongoing global pandemic, it has since been delayed twice. Despite the delays — which now have the film set for release nearly a full year from now — marketing collateral and consumer products associated with the movie continue with their release, due to the previous timeline associated with the property. As the world of apparel and toy-making is quite the massive machine and unable to pivot as quickly as Hollywood, we've previously seen a tease of toys surfacing showing the likes of Ajak in her full movie-accurate costume.

Now, some other art has surfaced providing an all-new look at both Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Druig (Barry Keoghan). It's unclear where the exact art comes from, but it appears to show the characters on a sticker-type material similar to a Garbage Pail Kids-like collectable. As expected, Ajak's suit displayed in the stylized art is very similar to what we've seen on the above Marvel Legends toys.

When it comes to Druig, however, this sticker card might be one of the best looks at the character's costume yet. Though its a far cry from the character's comic-accurate suit, it at least draws inspiration from it with its color palette, using black as a base with red accents throughout.

The movie features the Jack Kirby-created characters that serve as some of the oldest protectors of the Marvel world. Marvel Studios' synopsis for the feature can be found below.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis explains.

It adds, "The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Eternals is now set for release on November 5, 2021.

