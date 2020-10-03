Eternals Marvel Legends Figure Reportedly Reveals First Look at New MCU Villain

✖

In an alternate timeline, Chloe Zhao's Eternals would be hitting theaters in a month. When it was first announced, the movie was scheduled for release on November 6th; then COVID-related delays bumped it to next February. Now, due to another round of delays, the film isn't set for release until next November, over a year past its original release date. Because of the initial timeline involved with the production, Disney's consumer products division was well in the process of coordinating with vendors about the products involved in the marketing of the movie.

As such, we've seen a leaked figure which seems to confirm Ajak's (Salma Hayek) movie look and now, a second figure has surfaced with similar package designs. This time around, the figure is that of Kro, a character that's been completely overhauled from his comic look. Instead of looking like his pink devilish counterpart, Kro's look this time around is much more "buggish."

Last December, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed the existence of the Deviants in the film, a group Eternals fans known as a warring faction of powered beings. As the producer said at the time, the studio completely overhauled the look for the group, something completely evident by the apparent toy leak.

"Deviants are in the film," Feige explained. "We’ll see Deviants that will look unlike any Deviants you’ve seen in the comics. This is a new form of Deviants we’re revealing in the movie."

Marvel's extended synopsis for the project can be seen below.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants," the synopsis explains.

"The outstanding ensemble cast include Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was cast as Dane Whitman."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021.

What do you think about the potential Kro look? What surprises do you think are in store for Eternals? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting up our writer @AdamBarnhardt on Twitter to chat all things MCU!