Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Suits Up as Batman In DCU Fan Art

Earlier this week, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed a very intricately thought out DC Studios slate that included a bunch of new projects. Among those projects were Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, The Authority, Creature Commandos, Swamp Thing and even a Green Lantern series titled Lanterns. The Brave and the Bold is pretty interesting because not only will it introduce fans to yet another new Batman, it will also bring Damian Wayne into live action. Fans have been wondering who could play the DCU's Dark Knight, with some of the names floating around being Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Euphoria's Jacob Elordi. One artist has created a cool piece of fan art that shows how Elordi could look at Batman.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink designed a new concept that shows off how the Euphoria star could look as Batman. In the fan art we see Elordi suit up as the Caped Crusader and get a cool costume that resembles the Rebirth look from the comics. While Gunn and Safran might be looking for someone a bit older for The Brave and the Bold, this is a good look for any actor playing the next Batman. You can check out the fan art below!

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

The next DC Studios movie to hit theaters will be Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line describe the film as follows: "Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars returning cast members Zachary Levi (Thor: Ragnarok) as Shazam; Asher Angel (Andi Mack) as Billy Batson; Jack Dylan Grazer (It Chapter Two) as Freddy Freeman; Adam Brody (Promising Young Woman) as Super Hero Freddy; Ross Butler (Raya and the Last Dragon) as Super Hero Eugene; Meagan Good (Day Shift) as Super Hero Darla; D.J. Cotrona (G.I. Joe: Retaliation) as Super Hero Pedro; Grace Caroline Currey (Annabelle: Creation) as Mary Bromfield / Super Hero Mary; Faithe Herman (This Is Us) as Darla Dudley; Ian Chen (A Dog's Journey) as Eugene Choi; Jovan Armand ("Second Chances") as Pedro Pena; Marta Milans (White Lines) as Rosa Vasquez; Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead) as Victor Vasquez; with Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place Part II) as Wizard. Joining the cast are Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), with Lucy Liu (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Helen Mirren (F9: The Fast Saga)."

The film is being directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and produced by Peter Safran. Fury of the Gods was written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theater on March 17th!

