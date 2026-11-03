Event Horizon Director Officially Returning to Cosmic Horror With Adaptation of Kevin J. Anderson Books

In the late 1990s, after the smash-hit success of the Mortal Kombat (1995) movie, and before he became the name behind the Resident Evil movie franchise, Paul W.S. Anderson created a cult-hit horror film that terrified a generation: Event Horizon. A sci-fi/horror story with some deep psychological-horror tropes, Event Horizon made moviegoers truly scared of going into space in the way that only the greats (Alien) can. In retrospect, it was also a rare gem of high-quality from Anderson, who typically lives (and thrives!) in the realm of B-movies.

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Now, nearly 30 years later, Paul W.S. Anderson is stepping back into the realm of space-based horror: It’s being reported that he’s attached to an upcoming adaptation of Nether Station and Nether Vortex, two sci-fi/horror books from bestseller Kevin J. Anderson and Blackstone Publishing imprint, Weird Tales. The screenplays are being written by Jonathan Wakeham (To Catch a Killer); Paul W.S. Anderson will also serve as a producer alongside his longtime collaborator Jeremy Bolt (Event Horizon, Death Race). Weird Tales President John Harlacher and Weird Tales VP of film Tony Eldridge (The Equalizer) are also attached to produce.

Nether Station & Nether Vortex Are Getting Movie Adaptations

The novels follow a protagonist named Cammie Skoura, a “neurodivergent young scientist aboard a deep-space expedition that uncovers a trail of ancient ruins and long-dead alien civilizations leading toward a mind-shattering discovery.”

This will be an interesting partnership between Anderson and Anderson: Kevin J. Anderson has always been transparent about how seeing Event Horizon was major inspiration for Nether Station: “Space is scary—think of how terrifying it would be all alone out in the cold, dark, oblivion?” Anderson said in a statement. “I tried to put all my fears and paranoia into Nether Station, and powerful films like Event Horizon were extremely influential in the writing. I couldn’t imagine a better director for this project than Paul W.S. Anderson.”

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“I’ve been a longtime fan of Kevin’s work, and to say it is cinematic is an understatement,”Paul W.S. Anderson said in his statement. “I was thrilled to read Nether Station, the galleys of its sequel, and also talk in detail with him about how he plans to expand the terrifying universe that he is creating. Lovecraftian cosmic horror, as experienced by a unique, young central character in Cammie Skoura, has all the ingredients for an unbelievably compelling and terrifying cinema experience.”

Nether Station and Nether Vortex are in development.

Via: Deadline