5 Video Game Movies That Are Better Adaptations Than Fans Will Admit (#2 Fully Recreated the Game)

While video game movies have had a recent surge in popularity, many older adaptations have long been derided by fans. For many years, the very idea of adapting a video game onto the big screen filled fans with dread. Even those who love both video games and movies had learned to instantly distrust any attempt to bring a game to life as a movie, because it had proven time and time again that it simply didn’t work as well as anyone hoped. Recent years have actually seen that reputation improve considerably, with the majority of the best video game movies coming in the last decade. Even so, many fans struggle to move past the old consensus that no video game translates well onto the big screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sadly, this leads to many movies being unfairly dismissed. The entries on this list might not be objectively good movies, but they all did a far better job of adapting the source material than anyone gives them credit for. Video game movies have always seemed to get a pretty raw deal, but in the following cases, we all need to acknowledge that they actually captured the spirit of the games far better than most fans will admit.

5) Resident Evil (2002)

For the most part, the Resident Evil movie franchise abandoned the games’ stories and instead focused on delivering large-scale zombie action-horror. The first movie introduced a cast of characters that largely never existed in the video game franchise, immediately setting itself apart from its source material. This caused many fans to dismiss the movie as particularly unfaithful, as neither its characters nor its story directly followed any element of the games. What the first film did manage to achieve, however, was the same atmosphere of horrifying zombie action that helped the games achieve such widespread popularity. Tense, claustrophobic, and tinged with a vague air of hopelessness, 2002’s Resident Evil actually captured the spirit of the games much better than most were willing to admit. The many sequels might have eventually moved further and further from the general feel of the games, but the first movie — and a selection of entries into the movie franchise since — actually did a pretty good job of bringing Resident Evil to life on the big screen.

4) Tomb Raider (2018)

The first two Angelina Jolie-led movie adaptations of the Tomb Raider video games were pretty high-profile affairs in the 2000s, but the reboot starring Alicia Vikander never really gained much traction. Despite an excellent supporting cast, the movie received mixed reviews and just about broke even at the box office, leading to the franchise being rebooted again in an upcoming Amazon MGM development. The 2018 movie actually does a stellar job of bringing Lara Croft to life on the big screen, leaning further into more recent games’ reimagining of the character rather than the pointy-chested polygon icon she was in the 1990s. Vikander’s performance brought Lara to life in a way that captured both the character’s action capabilities and treasure-hunting expertise, serving as a strong interpretation of the video game franchise’s modern depiction of Croft. However, as the movie failed to start the franchise many hoped for, it has since been unfairly dismissed. In terms of doing Lara Croft justice on the big screen, the 2018 movie did a lot right, but very few fans are willing to admit it.

3) Warcraft (2016)

As a lifelong fan of the Warcraft franchise, I have some mixed feelings toward the 2016 movie adaptation. In many ways, the fantasy movie failed miserably, but the level of love it showed toward the games is undeniably commendable. While Duncan Jones’ movie certainly isn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination, it does possess a sense of grandeur and charm that evokes the world established by the video game franchise. It exists in a strange liminal space between genuine adherence to Warcraft lore and fan service, and while that didn’t entirely land with many fans, the intention was clear. The overall fantasy feel of the film was good, and its story served as a great entry point into the franchise for those unfamiliar with its wider lore. Of course, no movie is ever going to be able to perfectly capture the essence of the beloved MMORPG World of Warcraft, because so much of its charm is unique to the original medium. However, Warcraft was a movie that truly deserved to start a cinematic franchise, because it helped bring the video games to life in a way that very few would ever have thought possible.

2) Doom (2005)

The 2000s saw the release of many great sci-fi action movies, and 2005’s Doom was pretty much swallowed up by far more impressive and successful films. A live-action adaptation of the video game franchise of the same name starring Dwayne Johnson, Karl Urban, and Rosamund Pike, Doom followed a team of marines sent to a research facility on Mars for a rescue mission, where they come up against a horde of demonic creatures. As the video game franchise has always minimized its focus on narrative to instead deliver fast-paced first-person action, a movie adaptation was never going to be an easy feat. However, even though its near non-existent reputation suggests otherwise, Doom actually perfectly recreated the games. As well as delivering the exposition the video game franchise typically avoids, Doom gave fans a first-person action scene that felt practically lifted from the games. It might not have been anywhere near perfect, but in terms of adapting the Doom games, the 2005 movie arguably did the best possible job.

1) Silent Hill (2006)

While many horror games get adapted into movies, few of them birth franchises remembered as being quite so painfully mediocre as Silent Hill. The first film, 2006’s Silent Hill, starred Radha Mitchell and Sean Bean as Rose and Christopher Da Silva, respectively, with a story that incorporated elements from the first four games in the franchise. In terms of pure faithfulness to the video games’ narratives, Silent Hill doesn’t deserve a huge amount of credit, but the atmosphere it attempts to create is actually far closer to the source material than most fans are willing to acknowledge. By no stretch of the imagination is 2006’s Silent Hill a great film, or even a particularly great video game adaptation in a general sense, but when it comes to bringing the franchise to life in live-action, it really does deserve more credit. Fans might not want to admit it, but the Silent Hill movie actually did a solid job of bringing the iconic town to the big screen.