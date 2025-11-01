Every Christmas Movie That Just Hit Streaming on November 1st (Just in Time to Start the Holiday Season)

The holiday season is in full swing with the start of November, and streaming services are already starting to look a bit more festive. As October drew to a close and spooky season movie marathons came to an end, major streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock unveiled their lineups of TV shows and movies arriving throughout the new month. With temperatures cooling and holiday shopping officially underway, streamers are spreading the yuletide joy with great lineups of Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies, and a massive sleigh full of titles arrived at the start of November.
Streaming subscribers looking to get an early start on those Christmas movie marathons won’t have any trouble. As of November 1st, dozens of holiday movies are freshly streaming, joining existing Christmas-themed content catalogs. From holiday classics like Miracle on 34th Street and The Legend of Frosty the Snowman to beloved movies like Elf and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as the horror genre’s take on Christmas in films like Terrifier 3, there’s holiday fare for everyone.
You can check out the full list of horror movies coming to streaming services on November 1st below.
NETFLIX
A Very Vintage Christmas
Dear Santa
Happy Christmas
Merry Liddle Christmas
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
DISNEY+
Joy to the World
HBO MAX
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
Elf
Four Christmases
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
The Polar Express
PEACOCK
Almost Christmas
The Best Man Holiday
Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Love Actually
A Madea Christmas
Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol
HULU
Bad Tidings
The Best Man Holiday
Deck the Halls
Happy Christmas
The Heist Before Christmas
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Jingle All The Way
Joy to the World (2025)
Last Holiday
Love Actually
Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
PARAMOUNT+
All I Want For Christmas
Deck The Halls
Happy Christmas
Home For The Holidays
Last Holiday (2006)
Reindeer Games
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scrooge (1970)
Scrooged
Surviving Christmas
PRIME VIDEO
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Scrooged
This Christmas
TUBI
Black Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Jingle All the Way
Misery
The Perfect Holiday
Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
Terrifier 3
This Christmas
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas