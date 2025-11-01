Every Christmas Movie That Just Hit Streaming on November 1st (Just in Time to Start the Holiday Season)

The holiday season is in full swing with the start of November, and streaming services are already starting to look a bit more festive. As October drew to a close and spooky season movie marathons came to an end, major streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock unveiled their lineups of TV shows and movies arriving throughout the new month. With temperatures cooling and holiday shopping officially underway, streamers are spreading the yuletide joy with great lineups of Christmas and Christmas-adjacent movies, and a massive sleigh full of titles arrived at the start of November.

Streaming subscribers looking to get an early start on those Christmas movie marathons won’t have any trouble. As of November 1st, dozens of holiday movies are freshly streaming, joining existing Christmas-themed content catalogs. From holiday classics like Miracle on 34th Street and The Legend of Frosty the Snowman to beloved movies like Elf and Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, as well as the horror genre’s take on Christmas in films like Terrifier 3, there’s holiday fare for everyone.

You can check out the full list of horror movies coming to streaming services on November 1st below.

NETFLIX

A Very Vintage Christmas

Dear Santa

Happy Christmas

Merry Liddle Christmas

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

DISNEY+

Joy to the World

HBO MAX

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Elf

Four Christmases

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The Polar Express

PEACOCK

Almost Christmas

The Best Man Holiday

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Love Actually

A Madea Christmas

Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

HULU

Bad Tidings

The Best Man Holiday

Deck the Halls

Happy Christmas

The Heist Before Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Jingle All The Way

Joy to the World (2025)

Last Holiday

Love Actually

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

PARAMOUNT+

All I Want For Christmas

Deck The Halls

Happy Christmas

Home For The Holidays

Last Holiday (2006)

Reindeer Games

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge (1970)

Scrooged

Surviving Christmas

PRIME VIDEO

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Scrooged

This Christmas

TUBI

Black Christmas

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Jingle All the Way

Misery

The Perfect Holiday

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Terrifier 3

This Christmas

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas