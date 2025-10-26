Every Marvel, DC & Star Wars Movie Releasing in IMAX in 2026 & 2027

It looks like there’s more new IMAX release news to look forward to. Namely, 9 movies coming straight to the really big screen from Star Wars, Marvel, and DC—with two that audiences will have been waiting over 5 years for. Competition for these IMAX slots is growing increasingly fierce as people continue to return to theaters post-COVID, so it seems fair to say that the ones that made the cut are worth a trip out for.

The studio giants came out swinging with their IMAX choices for the next two years, with every single one being something that fans have long been looking forward to—especially with titles like The Batman 2 and Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse, whose predecessors came out in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Though notably missing from the Star Wars roster is the movie set to focus on Rey and her story post The Rise Of Skywalker, which was announced all the way back in 2023 at Star Wars Celebration London and still does not have a release date.

You can see each of the big 3’s films coming to IMAX below.

Star Wars:

The Mandalorian And Grogu (May 22, 2026)

Star Wars: A New Hope 50th Anniversary (April 30, 2027)

Star Wars: Starfighter (May 28, 2027)

DC

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (June 26, 2026)

Superman: Man Of Tomorrow (July 9, 2027)

The Batman 2 (October 1, 2027)

Marvel

Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

2026) Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse (June 27, 2027)

Avengers: Secret War (December 17, 2027)

There Really Is A Ton To Look Forward To

Getting Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow and Superman: Man Of Tomorrow, which is rumored to have a bit more of a focus on Lex Luthor, essentially back-to-back, is definitely exciting, giving us hope that the days of waiting half a decade between films and their sequels are over (we’re looking at you, Matt Reeves). And speaking of Matt Reeves, Battinson is finally returning to the big screen! The Batman 2 will be hitting theaters in 2027.

More and more rumors about Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret War have been popping up as well, stoking excitement and seemingly prepping audiences for the massive changes and resets coming to the MCU—such as a whole new young X-Men cast, as well as a potentially dangerous and violent Hulk resurgence.

So it really is looking good for fans of each of these franchises! Which IMAX release are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and then head over to the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are looking forward to.