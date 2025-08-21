Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Just Got the Update Fans Were Waiting For

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a phenomenon when it released in 2018, earning widespread critical acclaim thanks to its heartfelt story and stunning animation style. Two follow-ups were quickly announced, the first of which — Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse — premiered in 2023 and received similar amounts of praise and box office success. The wait for the franchise’s third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, has been longer than anticipated. It’s currently scheduled for release in 2027. Fortunately, it seems like the highly anticipated threequel has taken a significant step forward, as star Shameik Moore has hit the recording booth.

On his Instagram Stories, the actor posted a photo of himself standing near a microphone. His post doesn’t contain any text, but it does feature the spider emoji. The takeaway here is that Moore is now in the process of recording his lines for Beyond the Spider-Verse. He reprises his role as the Miles Morales of Earth-1610. Check out a screenshot of his post in the space below:

Image Courtesy of Shameik Moore

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Will Hopefully Avoid More Delays Now

Beyond the Spider-Verse hasn’t exactly had the smoothest journey to the big screen. In 2023, the film was pulled from Sony’s release calendar after reports detailing Across the Spider-Verse‘s alleged toxic work environment were published. At one point, producer Chris Miller even had to debunk speculation that parts of the film had been scrapped. “The reels are coming along nicely,” the filmmaker shared on X in the wake of rumors suggesting Beyond the Spider-Verse had been delayed due to a creative overhaul.

Things seem to be going swimmingly now. With Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson onboard as directors, Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to open in theaters in June 2027, securing a window where it will be able to take advantage of available IMAX screens. The film was a key part of Sony’s presentation at CinemaCon this spring; the studio shared first-look Beyond the Spider-Verse images, showcasing the stunning, distinct visuals fans of the series have come to expect.

Whatever issues were plaguing the Beyond the Spider-Verse team are hopefully a thing of the past now. If there were still production and/or script problems that needed to be ironed out, the filmmakers likely wouldn’t have called Moore in to record lines. It’s unknown how far along in the process Moore is, but his update is a great sign for Beyond the Spider-Verse. It indicates everything has fallen into place, and the film shouldn’t be subject to further delays.

Similar to the long wait for The Batman Part II, the extended gap between Spider-Verse installments has been frustrating for fans. Across the Spider-Verse ended with a tantalizing cliffhanger, and many have been eager to see that get resolved in the next chapter. Solace can be taken in the fact the delays happened to ensure Beyond the Spider-Verse is the best film it can be; given how acclaimed its two predecessors are, it would be a shame if the trilogy finale didn’t stick the landing. That still doesn’t make the wait any easier, but it looks like it’ll be smooth sailing from here.