Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in October 2026

Even with streaming costs going up and other changes being made to different services, there is one thing about streaming entertainment that remains consistent. Each month, the different platforms shuffle their content libraries, adding new movies and television shows to the lineup that offer subscribers a mix of brand-new content as well as beloved favorites to enjoy at their leisure. We’ve come to that time again with streamers like Netflix and Hulu sharing what’s coming up for the month of October and now it’s HBO Max’s turn and it’s list that has a lot of holiday-oriented additions — which makes sense considering that Halloween is right around the corner.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If you’re a fan of Halloween and spooky movies, HBO Max has a strong lineup for you next month. Six of the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies will hit the platform at the start of the month, including both the original film and the 2010 reboot. If horror isn’t what you’re looking for, there are a lot of other options as well, including Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen as well as 1960’s Ocean’s 11 — and with a prequel movie on the way, those films might just make for a solid watch. There’s honestly a lot coming to HBO Max next month. Scroll on to see everything!
October 1st
Anatomy of a Fall
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition
Born on the Fourth of July
Coraline
Double Wedding
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Final Destination 3
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
From Hell It Came
Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)
House Of Wax
House On Haunted Hill (1959)
I’ll See You In My Dreams
Indestructible Man
Isle of the Dead
It Happened in Brooklyn
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)
Kubo and the Two Strings
Little Shop of Horrors
Love Crazy
Macabre
Masterminds
Objective, Burma!
Ocean’s 11 (1960)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
ParaNorman
Poltergeist
Roadkill Garage, Season 10
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Screaming Eagles
Shadow of the Thin Man
Song of the Thin Man
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
The Black Scorpion
The Boxtrolls
The Cyclops
The Departed
The Exorcist
The Hangover Part II
The Internship
The Leopard Man
The Mummy (1959)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Post
The Return of Doctor X
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Seventh Victim
The Shining
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Walking Dead
Thirteen Women
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Trick ‘r Treat
Trouble Along the Way
War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)
Wife vs. Secretary
October 2nd
Batwheels, Season 3
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1
The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)
October 3rd
Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)
Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)
October 4th
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)
Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 5th
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)
Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)
October 6th
90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)
Crazy Rich Asians
Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)
Nepal’s Deadly Floods with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 7th
The Serial Killer Connection (ID)
October 8th
Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)
Top of the World (CNN Films)
October 9th
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)
Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)
The Housemaid (Lionsgate)
October 10th
OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 11th
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)
October 13th
120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)
October 14th
High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)
October 15th
Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)
Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)
October 16th
Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)
The Death of Robin Hood (A24)
October 17th
The Amateur
OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 20th
Anyone But You
October 22nd
The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)
October 23rd
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)
The Invite (A24)
October 27th
Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)
30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 29th
Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)