Every Movie and TV Show Coming to HBO Max in October 2026

Even with streaming costs going up and other changes being made to different services, there is one thing about streaming entertainment that remains consistent. Each month, the different platforms shuffle their content libraries, adding new movies and television shows to the lineup that offer subscribers a mix of brand-new content as well as beloved favorites to enjoy at their leisure. We’ve come to that time again with streamers like Netflix and Hulu sharing what’s coming up for the month of October and now it’s HBO Max’s turn and it’s list that has a lot of holiday-oriented additions — which makes sense considering that Halloween is right around the corner.

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If you’re a fan of Halloween and spooky movies, HBO Max has a strong lineup for you next month. Six of the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies will hit the platform at the start of the month, including both the original film and the 2010 reboot. If horror isn’t what you’re looking for, there are a lot of other options as well, including Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen as well as 1960’s Ocean’s 11 — and with a prequel movie on the way, those films might just make for a solid watch. There’s honestly a lot coming to HBO Max next month. Scroll on to see everything!

October 1st

Anatomy of a Fall

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition

Born on the Fourth of July

Coraline

Double Wedding

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Final Destination 3

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

From Hell It Came

Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)

House Of Wax

House On Haunted Hill (1959)

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Indestructible Man

Isle of the Dead

It Happened in Brooklyn

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)

Kubo and the Two Strings

Little Shop of Horrors

Love Crazy

Macabre

Masterminds

Objective, Burma!

Ocean’s 11 (1960)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

ParaNorman

Poltergeist

Roadkill Garage, Season 10

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Screaming Eagles

Shadow of the Thin Man

Song of the Thin Man

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

The Black Scorpion

The Boxtrolls

The Cyclops

The Departed

The Exorcist

The Hangover Part II

The Internship

The Leopard Man

The Mummy (1959)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Post

The Return of Doctor X

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Seventh Victim

The Shining

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Walking Dead

Thirteen Women

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Trouble Along the Way

War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)

Wife vs. Secretary

October 2nd

Batwheels, Season 3

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1

The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)

October 3rd

Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)

Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)

October 4th

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)

Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 5th

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)

Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)

October 6th

90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)

Crazy Rich Asians

Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)

Nepal’s Deadly Floods with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

October 7th

The Serial Killer Connection (ID)

October 8th

Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)

Top of the World (CNN Films)

October 9th

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)

Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)

October 10th

OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)

October 11th

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)

October 13th

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)

October 14th

High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)

October 15th

Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)

Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)

October 16th

Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)

The Death of Robin Hood (A24)

October 17th

The Amateur

OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)

October 20th

Anyone But You

October 22nd

The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)

October 23rd

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)

The Invite (A24)

October 27th

Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)

30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

October 29th

Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)