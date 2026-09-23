Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2026

Fall is officially here and that means a lot of things. It means that cooler weather is here (or just around the corner). It means that both spooky season and pumpkin spice season are both in full swing, and it also means that we’re already looking eagerly ahead to the holiday movie season — and there will be some big movies this year, with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three set to hit theaters on the same day. But the start of fall also means we’ve reached the part of the month where streamers release their list of what’s coming for the month ahead and while we’ve already seen what Disney+ and Hulu have coming as well as Peacock’s Halloween lineup, it’s Netflix’s turn. The streamer has released a list of what’s arriving for October 2026 and it’s going to be a packed month of entertainment, even if you aren’t looking for spooky streams.

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Netflix is starting October off strong with some great offerings for movie fans. The Twilight Movie Saga hits on October 1st, along with the Psycho Movie Collection, the Bourne Movie Collection, and both 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street. If movies aren’t your thing, Netflix has series arriving as well with Marvel star Florence Pugh’s East of Eden limited series streaming on October 1st and Season 3 of Ranma 1/2 arriving on October 3rd. We’re really only scratching the surface here so read on for what is headed to Netflix in October and start making your streaming plans now!

October 1st

Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke

East of Eden

The Ramparts of Ice Season 2

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Madea Family Funeral

Ad Astra

Angels & Demons

Are We There Yet?

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Bring It On

Call Me by Your Name

Cowboys & Aliens

Crimson Peak

Dallas Buyers Club

The Da Vinci Code

The Devil Wears Prada

Dracula

The Equalizer

Evil Dead

Friday the 13th

Happy Death Day 2U

Horton Hears a Who!

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Hush

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jason Bourne

Lake Placid

Love Actually

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Menu

Moonlight

NCIS: Seasons 20-22

Ouija

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Pearl Harbor

Point Break

The Prestige

Psycho

Psycho II

Psycho III

Red Dragon

Seven Years in Tibet

The Sixth Sense

Split

The Strangers

Top Chef VIP: Seasons 3-4

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Way Home: Season 4

Underworld: Blood Wars

October 2nd

Image via Summit Entertainment

#Love

Schumacher ’94 – The Birth of a Legend

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life

October 3rd

Ramma 1/2 Season 3

October 4th

Blue Box Season 2

October 5th

The Boogeyman

Lorne

Mayor of Kingstown: Seasons 1-4

Super BOOMi: Season 1

October 6th

All American Season 8

Love Village: Season 3

Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies

October 7th

Inside the Circle

Less of a Stranger

Real Men Season 2

Who Is Martin Mull?

October 8th

Below

Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed Chapter 2

October 9th

Animals

Haunted Hotel Season 2

Is It Cake? Halloween Season 2

Take Charge of My Heart

October 10th

100 Days of Deception

The First Monday in May

October 12th

Fire Spike Season 1

Free Leonard Peltier

Senora Acero Seasons 1-5

Wayne Season

October 13th

Solar Opposites Season 6

The Trap

Tyson

October 14th

Cocaine Bear

Love Is Blind Season 11: Boston

October 15th

Hollywood Arts

The Diplomat Season 4

The Storm

October 16th

The Disciple

Heat

The Fate of the Furious

Money Trap: The Karun Treasure

Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald

Sacrifice

Seriously Single Too

Therapy Done Right

October 20th

Blindspotting Seasons 1-2

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2

October 21st

Emily

Gladiator

Gladiator II

The Mothers of Penguins Season 2

The New Stanford Experiment

Six King Slam: Season 2

October 22nd

Bottle Shock

Couldn’t Agree Less With Allison & Isaac

Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?

Nobody Wants This: Season 3

October 23rd

Fading Grandeur

Lupin Part 4

Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story

Surviving Hurricane Otis

October 26th

Minimum Wage

October 27th

Dangerous Liaisons Season 1

The One About Matthew Perry

Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic

October 28th

Champions

October 29th

Balarow: Blood Island

You. Me. Us

October 30th

A Couple of Lies

Akka

Beat Luke Littler

The Birthday Gift

Collision Course

How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents

SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of