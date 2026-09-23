Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2026

Fall is officially here and that means a lot of things. It means that cooler weather is here (or just around the corner). It means that both spooky season and pumpkin spice season are both in full swing, and it also means that we’re already looking eagerly ahead to the holiday movie season — and there will be some big movies this year, with Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three set to hit theaters on the same day. But the start of fall also means we’ve reached the part of the month where streamers release their list of what’s coming for the month ahead and while we’ve already seen what Disney+ and Hulu have coming as well as Peacock’s Halloween lineup, it’s Netflix’s turn. The streamer has released a list of what’s arriving for October 2026 and it’s going to be a packed month of entertainment, even if you aren’t looking for spooky streams.
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Netflix is starting October off strong with some great offerings for movie fans. The Twilight Movie Saga hits on October 1st, along with the Psycho Movie Collection, the Bourne Movie Collection, and both 21 Jump Street and its sequel, 22 Jump Street. If movies aren’t your thing, Netflix has series arriving as well with Marvel star Florence Pugh’s East of Eden limited series streaming on October 1st and Season 3 of Ranma 1/2 arriving on October 3rd. We’re really only scratching the surface here so read on for what is headed to Netflix in October and start making your streaming plans now!
October 1st
Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke
East of Eden
The Ramparts of Ice Season 2
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
8 Mile
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Madea Family Funeral
Ad Astra
Angels & Demons
Are We There Yet?
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Bring It On
Call Me by Your Name
Cowboys & Aliens
Crimson Peak
Dallas Buyers Club
The Da Vinci Code
The Devil Wears Prada
Dracula
The Equalizer
Evil Dead
Friday the 13th
Happy Death Day 2U
Horton Hears a Who!
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Hush
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jason Bourne
Lake Placid
Love Actually
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
The Menu
Moonlight
NCIS: Seasons 20-22
Ouija
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Pearl Harbor
Point Break
The Prestige
Psycho
Psycho II
Psycho III
Red Dragon
Seven Years in Tibet
The Sixth Sense
Split
The Strangers
Top Chef VIP: Seasons 3-4
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Way Home: Season 4
Underworld: Blood Wars
October 2nd
#Love
Schumacher ’94 – The Birth of a Legend
Tyler Perry’s Doing Life
October 3rd
Ramma 1/2 Season 3
October 4th
Blue Box Season 2
October 5th
The Boogeyman
Lorne
Mayor of Kingstown: Seasons 1-4
Super BOOMi: Season 1
October 6th
All American Season 8
Love Village: Season 3
Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying
Pride and Prejudice and Zombies
October 7th
Inside the Circle
Less of a Stranger
Real Men Season 2
Who Is Martin Mull?
October 8th
Below
Unicorn Academy: Secrets Revealed Chapter 2
October 9th
Animals
Haunted Hotel Season 2
Is It Cake? Halloween Season 2
Take Charge of My Heart
October 10th
100 Days of Deception
The First Monday in May
October 12th
Fire Spike Season 1
Free Leonard Peltier
Senora Acero Seasons 1-5
Wayne Season
October 13th
Solar Opposites Season 6
The Trap
Tyson
October 14th
Cocaine Bear
Love Is Blind Season 11: Boston
October 15th
Hollywood Arts
The Diplomat Season 4
The Storm
October 16th
The Disciple
Heat
The Fate of the Furious
Money Trap: The Karun Treasure
Norm: The Tale of Norm Macdonald
Sacrifice
Seriously Single Too
Therapy Done Right
October 20th
Blindspotting Seasons 1-2
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
October 21st
Emily
Gladiator
Gladiator II
The Mothers of Penguins Season 2
The New Stanford Experiment
Six King Slam: Season 2
October 22nd
Bottle Shock
Couldn’t Agree Less With Allison & Isaac
Did Someone Happen to Mention Me?
Nobody Wants This: Season 3
October 23rd
Fading Grandeur
Lupin Part 4
Paralyzed by Hope: The Maria Bamford Story
Surviving Hurricane Otis
October 26th
Minimum Wage
October 27th
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1
The One About Matthew Perry
Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic
October 28th
Champions
October 29th
Balarow: Blood Island
You. Me. Us
October 30th
A Couple of Lies
Akka
Beat Luke Littler
The Birthday Gift
Collision Course
How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents
SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of