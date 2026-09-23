Disney+ & Hulu Raise Prices Again and Subscribers Hate It: “Raising Prices Faster Than Releasing Good Content”

When Disney+ launched in 2019, the streaming service that collected almost everything ever produced by the stories entertainment company arrived at something of a bargain, with monthly subscriptions starting at just $6.99. For basically the cost of an expensive Starbucks drink, fans could stream every movie in the Star Wars franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even watch all-new shows. Since then, the prices have steadily increased year over year, but have reached a point where the cost of having access to the platform is starting to seem less worth it, and the bad news is that it just got worse, yet again.

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In a tale as old as time, The Walt Disney Company has announced that the prices for subscriptions to both Disney+ and Hulu are going up. The new cost for subscriptions will go up to a point where it’s clear that Disney wants users to begin bundling services to “save money,” while making individual subscriptions reach untenable levels. The cost of a single Disney+ Premium and Hulu Premium subscription, the version that still includes ads, will be going up from $18.99 to $21.49/month each, just fifty cents less than if one were to buy the Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle, which will now be $21.99/month (rising from $19.99). To say fans are unhappy might be an understatement.

Disney+ and Hulu Price Increases Confirmed for the Sixth Year in a Row

Courtesy of Disney

To the point of fan frustration surrounding content, let’s look at this month, September 2026, as an example. In terms of sheer actual Disney+ original content that was produced for the streaming service, there’s only a handful of titles, like Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars. Instead, this month offers mostly a slew of sports-themed podcasts and streaming access to shows from cable, plus being the exclusive streaming home for summer blockbusters like Toy Story 5 and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

News of these price increases has fans openly talking about cancelling the service, with others also making it clear that they might even return to the age of online piracy. “Of all the streaming services this one was the easiest to justify canceling; hard to justify even before the price increase,” wrote one user. Another added, “This is their fourth price hike in four years. They are raising prices faster than they are releasing good content.” In reality, it’s worse than that, as this is actually the sixth time Disney+ prices have gone up since 2021, when the service raised prices for the very first time.

Disney+ Prices for Monthly Ad-Free Plan $6.99 2019 launch $7.99 March 2021 Increase $10.99 (plan with ads added at $7.99) December 2022 Increase $13.99 October 2023 Increase $15.99 October 2024 Increase $18.99 October 2025 Increase $21.99 September 2026 Increase

As noted, a key tactic that The Walt Disney Company has used for years to try and maintain subscribers is by offering bundles that have deep discounts attached to them. That said, the bundles also still go up in price almost every time prices have increased as well. So even though fans are saving money by using them, it’s still not as cheap as it once was.