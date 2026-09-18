Everything Coming to Hulu in October 2026

While the calendar might say that we’re only in the middle of September, the truth is that October will be here before we know it, bringing with it cooler weather, deeper fall vibes, and all things spooky as we get closer to Halloween. That also means that it’s time for streaming platforms to roll out their new catalogs for the upcoming month and Hulu is getting on things early. The streamer has revealed their October 2026 lineup and it is an absolutely packed month for movie fans a— and you don’t even have to be into horror to be entertained.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Franchises are going to be huge on Hulu in October. Ghostbusters, Die Hard, Hotel Transylvania, and Night at the Museum are just a few of the movie series that will arrive on Hulu early in the month. A little later on October 14th, the entire Hunger Games franchise arrives, giving fans a chance to rewatch the movies ahead of the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in November. Want to see everything that’s coming to the platform next month so you can plan? Just read on! We have you covered.

October 1st

Big City Greens: Complete Seasons 1-2

Desert Law: Complete Season 1

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Aloha (2015)

Aloha En Espanol (2015)

Barbarian (2022)

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

The Empty Man (2020)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters En Espanol (1984)

Ghostbusters: Answer the Call (2016)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Ghostbusters II En Espanol (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Grown Ups En Espanol (2010)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Grown Ups 2 En Espanol (2013)

Hereditary (2018)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Holiday (2006)

The Holiday En Espanol (2006)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania En Espanol (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 En Espanol (2015)

Jeff Dunham: I’m with Cupid (2024)

Jeff Dunham’s 250th Red, White, and Blue Birthday Special (2026)

Larry Flynt for President (2021)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Midsommar (2019)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

No Good Deed (2014)

No Good Deed En Espanol (2014)

Premature (2014)

Soul (2020)

Soulm8te (2026)

The Substance (2024)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Surf’s Up En Espanol (2007)

Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania (2017)

Surf’s Up 2: Wavemania En Espanol (2017)

The Swan Princess (1994)

The Swan Princess En Espanol (1994)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

The Sweetest Thing En Espanol (2002)

Testament of Youth (2015)

Testament of Youth En Espanol (2015)

The Watch (2012)

True Lies (1994)

Vampires Suck (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (2020)

October 2nd

Adventure Time: Side Quests: Complete Season 2

Mafia Mamma (2023)

One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)

October 3rd

Africa: Earth’s Wild Home: Complete Season 1

October 4th

The Bachelorette: Complete Seasons 20-21

October 5th

Gachiakuta: Season 1A (Subbed & Dubbed)

October 6th

Private Eyes: Complete Seasons 1-6

Reasonable Doubt: Complete Season 4 (English)

October 7th

Surviving Alaska: Women of the Wild: Complete Season 1

Clown Panic

Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself

October 8th

Beyblade X: Season 3A

Road Wars: Complete Season 7

October 9th

2026 LoL KeSPA CUP SVOD: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

LOL Live with Just Nesh (2026)

October 10th

Hokum (2026)

October 12th

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

Haikyu!!: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)

October 14th

The Lowdown: Complete Season 2

Megastorm: Complete Season 1

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

October 15th

Heather McMahan: By a Thread (2026)

October 17th

Night Patrol (2025)

October 18th

Super Scam Me: Complete Season 1

Companion (2025)

Wolf Man (2025)

October 19th

The Room Next Door (2024)

October 20th

Phony: Complete Season 1 (English)

October 23rd

Rome Underground: Complete Season 1

RZA’s One Spoon of Chocolate (2025)

October 24th

Monsters: Truth Behind the Myths: Complete Season 1

Dolly (2025)

October 25th

Last Breath (2025)

Last Breath En Espanol (2025)

October 26th

The Mob (English)

October 27th

Classroom of the Elite: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

The God of High School: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)

October 29th

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 8

October 30th

Cars That Changed History: Complete Season 1

The Gentleman Thief (2025)