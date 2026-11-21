While we still have just over a week to go, November is coming to an end and it will be here faster than you think. We’re just days away from the Thanksgiving holiday and after that, time seems to speed up, rushing us towards first Christmas and the winter holidays, and then a whole new year. But while the year is rapidly winding down that also means we’re about to head into a new month of streaming content. Hulu recently revealed their December lineup and now it’s Paramount+’s turn.

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Even with the expected holiday favorites streaming on Paramount+ next month, December will still have a lot to offer for subscribers. The new Garfield animated series arrives on December 11th. The Beverly Hills Cop movies hit the platform next month as well. Want to see everything coming to Paramount+ next month? Read on for the full list.

December 1st

FBI True Season 9

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 6 Part 2

A Kid Like Jake

Assassin’s Creed

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Drillbit Taylor

Ever After: A Christmas Story

Fences

Firebrand

Flight

Four Rooms

Freediver

Goodrich

In Time

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Life as We Know It

Maniac

Never Been Kissed

Saltburn

Spotlight

The Deputy

The Duchess

The Family

The Heartbreak Kid

The Nutcracker

The Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets 2

True to the Game

True to the Game 2

True to the Game 3

WifeLike

December 2nd

All the Queen’s Men Season 5 Part 2

December 3rd

By Any Means

December 5th

Margaux

December 7th

Freediver

December 8th

The Elite: Army Rangers

December 9th

Lil Kev Season 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 16

December 10th

Who the hell is Hamish

Ghosts Season 6 Christmas Special

December 11th

Image Courtesy of Paramount+

Garfield

December 13th

The Price is Right at Night: Live Holiday Special

December 15th

Manny Halley’s True to the Game: Quadir’s Redemption

Blippi Season 2

CoComelon’s The Melon Patch Seasons 1-2

Little Baby Bum Universe Season 1

Meekah Season 1

Ms. Pat Settles It Seasons 1-2

The Price is Right: 20 Seasons of Drew Carey

Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

December 16th

Rock Paper Scissors S2

December 17th

I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laugher

Scandal Seasons 1-7

December 18th

Frisco King

Tulsa King Season 4

December 22nd

The Catcher Was a Spy

December 29th

Beyond the Gates Season 3

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 2026

December 31st

The Day