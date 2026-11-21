While we still have just over a week to go, November is coming to an end and it will be here faster than you think. We’re just days away from the Thanksgiving holiday and after that, time seems to speed up, rushing us towards first Christmas and the winter holidays, and then a whole new year. But while the year is rapidly winding down that also means we’re about to head into a new month of streaming content. Hulu recently revealed their December lineup and now it’s Paramount+’s turn.
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Even with the expected holiday favorites streaming on Paramount+ next month, December will still have a lot to offer for subscribers. The new Garfield animated series arrives on December 11th. The Beverly Hills Cop movies hit the platform next month as well. Want to see everything coming to Paramount+ next month? Read on for the full list.
December 1st
FBI True Season 9
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless Season 6 Part 2
A Kid Like Jake
Assassin’s Creed
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
Drillbit Taylor
Ever After: A Christmas Story
Fences
Firebrand
Flight
Four Rooms
Freediver
Goodrich
In Time
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Life as We Know It
Maniac
Never Been Kissed
Saltburn
Spotlight
The Deputy
The Duchess
The Family
The Heartbreak Kid
The Nutcracker
The Secret Life of Pets
The Secret Life of Pets 2
True to the Game
True to the Game 2
True to the Game 3
WifeLike
December 2nd
All the Queen’s Men Season 5 Part 2
December 3rd
By Any Means
December 5th
Margaux
December 7th
Freediver
December 8th
The Elite: Army Rangers
December 9th
Lil Kev Season 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Season 16
December 10th
Who the hell is Hamish
Ghosts Season 6 Christmas Special
December 11th
Garfield
December 13th
The Price is Right at Night: Live Holiday Special
December 15th
Manny Halley’s True to the Game: Quadir’s Redemption
Blippi Season 2
CoComelon’s The Melon Patch Seasons 1-2
Little Baby Bum Universe Season 1
Meekah Season 1
Ms. Pat Settles It Seasons 1-2
The Price is Right: 20 Seasons of Drew Carey
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
December 16th
Rock Paper Scissors S2
December 17th
I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laugher
Scandal Seasons 1-7
December 18th
Frisco King
Tulsa King Season 4
December 22nd
The Catcher Was a Spy
December 29th
Beyond the Gates Season 3
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash 2026
December 31st
The Day