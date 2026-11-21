If you think the Marvel Cinematic Universe has had a tough time keeping audiences entertained over the last several years, that is nothing compared to another branch of Marvel cinema that has failed time and time again to make movies that people care about despite being linked to one of the most profitable and popular superheroes of all time. Yet, even a run of movies that everyone seems to hate and completely collapsed during their cinema run can have their day on streaming, which is exactly why two years after its disastrous debut, Madame Web is finding a new audience as it ascends the HBO Max global movie chart. For a movie that was exterminated by critics, memed to death on social media, and even had its star failing to give much in the way of positive press for it, the resurrection of Sony’s MCU adjacent film is something almost as illogical as most of Madame Web‘s plot.

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Released in February 2024 – a month renowned for producing box office disappointment – Madame Web was released as the latest in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe franchise that previously included such cinematic masterpieces as Morbius… they wish. Other than Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy, the movies released in this disjointed, connected-not-connected project did not hold much interest for audiences, resulting in plenty of box office losses. Madame Web did not manage to change their fortunes, but instead only succeeded tolling the bell for the end of the chaotic run of movies set in a Spider-Man universe without Spider-Man. When it debuted, Madame Web struggled to get out of single figures with its Rotten Tomatoes score, and even now the critics rating sits on a terrible 15% approval score, and that set it on a path to a $100.5 million total worldwide gross. Yet, even as one of the biggest bombs of the century, there are always people willing to give it a click on streaming.

Madame Web‘s Trendy Cast Couldn’t Save This Marvel Failure

On paper, just like all of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movies, the film should have at least been able to provide the studio with a moderate hit. The film gathered together an ensemble of high-profile female stars led by Dakota Johnson as Cassandra “Cassie” Webb, a New York paramedic who discovers she has the ability to see into the future. Her power seems to be directing her to save three other women, played by Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Celeste O’Connor, from a Spider-Man-esque killer called Ezekiel (Tahar Rahim). Many of the actors, Sweeney in particular, were making small ripples in Hollywood, so should have been able to pique interest. Instead, the film’s take-it-or-leave-it plot combined with heavily criticized cliché-ridden dialogue, turned most people off from seeing it in cinemas.

That did not stop the film topping the Netflix chart when it was released on the platform just a few months later, as watching as part of a subscription is very different to paying to see it. In the last two years, most of the cast have gone on to better things, with Johnson, Sweeney and Merced’s profiles in particular expanding greatly. Whether this is now part of the reason many who skipped the movie the first time around are giving it a go on HBO Max is hard to tell, but a low-commitment half-watch at home is where this movie seems to have found its audience. With this particular arm of Marvel movies now seemingly dead, with Kraven the Hunter being the final nail in the coffin, Madame Web‘s streaming success really isn’t going to change the fate of the franchise. Instead, it just suggests that Spider-Man centric characters just aren’t that special without a web-slinger appearing alongside them.

Have you seen Madame Web? Does it deserve the hate it received? Let us know in the comments.