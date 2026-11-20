We’ve almost made it to the end of November. Next week is Thanksgiving and while many people will celebrate with food, family, and friends, the holiday also marks the official kick off of the holiday season. It also means that we’re rapidly approaching December and with the new month comes new streaming lineups from the different platforms. While both Pluto TV and Peacock have given us a glimpse of their special holiday programming, Hulu is leading the way with the reveal of their full month of entertainment for December — and we have the details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may expect, December will feature plenty of holiday offerings for subscribers to enjoy, but that’s not everything you can enjoy on Hulu next month. One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 20 years, The Martian, arrives early in the month while on the television side of things, Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 6. You can check out the full list for yourself below.

December 1st

Cast Away

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Home Sweet Home Alone

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

The Martian

Miracle on 34th Street

Phony (Season 1 finale)

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

While You Were Sleeping

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular

December 2nd

All’s Fair (Season 2 finale)

CMA Country Christmas

Dancing with The Holidays

Merry Berry Love (Season 1 new episode)

Rivals (Season 2, Part 2 finale)

Style Wars (Season 1 new episode)

The Witch

December 3rd

Abbott Elementary (Season 6 new episode)

Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3 premiere)

Scrubs (Season 2 new episode)

December 4th

Play video

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12 holiday special episode)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3 new episodes)

The Perfect Lie (Season 1 new episode)

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (New episode)

December 6th

The Alto Knights

The Ballad of Wallis Island

December 7th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37 new episode)

Becoming Led Zeppelin

Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas (Holiday Short)

December 8th

Only Murders in the Building (Season 6 two-episode premiere)

December 9th

2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

December 10th

Abbott Elementary (Season 6 new episode)

The Kardashians (Season 8 finale)

Scrubs (Season 2 finale)

December 11th

Just Play Dead

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3 finale episodes)

Press Your Luck (Season 7 holiday special episode)

Tokyo Revengers: War of Three Titans Arc (New episode)

December 12th

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7 new episode)

December 14th

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 7 new episode)

December 15th

Only Murders in London (Season 6 new episodes)

December 17th

The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA

Jesus: His Life (Season 1)

December 18th

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

I Love Boosters

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (new episode)

December 21st

Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 105)

December 22nd

Only Murders in London (Season 6 new episode)

December 23rd

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1 premiere)

December 25th

Space Cadet

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Finale)

December 26th

Animal Oddballs (Season 1 premiere @ 9pm ET)

Forbidden Fruits

December 27th

The Rivals of Amziah King

December 28th

Teen Titans Go! (Season 9)

December 29th

Only Murders in London (Season 6 new episode)

December 30th

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1 new episode)

Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1 premiere)

December 31st

The Year: 2026