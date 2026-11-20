We’ve almost made it to the end of November. Next week is Thanksgiving and while many people will celebrate with food, family, and friends, the holiday also marks the official kick off of the holiday season. It also means that we’re rapidly approaching December and with the new month comes new streaming lineups from the different platforms. While both Pluto TV and Peacock have given us a glimpse of their special holiday programming, Hulu is leading the way with the reveal of their full month of entertainment for December — and we have the details.
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As you may expect, December will feature plenty of holiday offerings for subscribers to enjoy, but that’s not everything you can enjoy on Hulu next month. One of the best sci-fi movies of the past 20 years, The Martian, arrives early in the month while on the television side of things, Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 6. You can check out the full list for yourself below.
December 1st
Cast Away
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 3
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Home Sweet Home Alone
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
The Martian
Miracle on 34th Street
Phony (Season 1 finale)
Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
While You Were Sleeping
The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular
December 2nd
All’s Fair (Season 2 finale)
CMA Country Christmas
Dancing with The Holidays
Merry Berry Love (Season 1 new episode)
Rivals (Season 2, Part 2 finale)
Style Wars (Season 1 new episode)
The Witch
December 3rd
Abbott Elementary (Season 6 new episode)
Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3 premiere)
Scrubs (Season 2 new episode)
December 4th
Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12 holiday special episode)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3 new episodes)
The Perfect Lie (Season 1 new episode)
Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (New episode)
December 6th
The Alto Knights
The Ballad of Wallis Island
December 7th
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37 new episode)
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas (Holiday Short)
December 8th
Only Murders in the Building (Season 6 two-episode premiere)
December 9th
2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
December 10th
Abbott Elementary (Season 6 new episode)
The Kardashians (Season 8 finale)
Scrubs (Season 2 finale)
December 11th
Just Play Dead
Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3 finale episodes)
Press Your Luck (Season 7 holiday special episode)
Tokyo Revengers: War of Three Titans Arc (New episode)
December 12th
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7 new episode)
December 14th
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 7 new episode)
December 15th
Only Murders in London (Season 6 new episodes)
December 17th
The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA
Jesus: His Life (Season 1)
December 18th
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026
I Love Boosters
Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (new episode)
December 21st
Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 105)
December 22nd
Only Murders in London (Season 6 new episode)
December 23rd
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1 premiere)
December 25th
Space Cadet
Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Finale)
December 26th
Animal Oddballs (Season 1 premiere @ 9pm ET)
Forbidden Fruits
December 27th
The Rivals of Amziah King
December 28th
Teen Titans Go! (Season 9)
December 29th
Only Murders in London (Season 6 new episode)
December 30th
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation – Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1 new episode)
Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1 premiere)
December 31st
The Year: 2026