Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Prime Video in October 2026 (Including Several Fan-Favorite Franchises)

Fall is officially here, meaning the season to stay in, curl up, and watch a good movie or television series is about to be in full swing. Even if the weather may not be fully ready to embrace sweaters just yet, the calendar doesn’t lie. October is here and that also means that it’s time for streaming services to shuffle their content, adding new options for subscribers as we head into the last few months of the year. We’ve already seen what Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and others have to offer — including the free services — and now it’s Prime Video’s turn. The streamer has revealed everything arriving next month and it’s about to be a very good month especially if you’re a James Bond or John Wick fan — and that’s only scratching the surface.

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October will be big for Prime Video. On October first, the entire James Bond movie hits the streamer, as does all four John Wick movies. Those two not your thing? Four of the five Indiana Jones movies hit on October 1st as well and if you’re looking for television rather than movies, October 7th will see the arrival of the new Carrie series. Genuinely, October is going to be a great streaming month on Prime. Read on to see everything that’s coming!

October 1st

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

A View to a Kill (1985)

American Fiction (2023)

Bend of the River (1952)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Candyman (1992)

Casino (1995)

Casino Royale (1967)

Casino Royale (2006)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Creed III (2023)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Dark Harvest (2023)

Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dog (2022)

Dr. No (1962)

Dracula (1931)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Duets (2000)

EDtv (1999)

Fletch (1985)

Fletch Lives (1989)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Frankenstein (1931)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Girls Trip (2017)

Going My Way (1944)

GoldenEye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

Hereditary (2018)

Holiday Inn (1942)

Hoosiers (1987)

Hot Pursuit (2015)

House of Gucci (2021)

Hungry (2026)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Infinite (2021)

It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

Krampus (2015)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Lawman (1971)

License to Kill (1989)

Lifeforce (1985)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lone Survivor (2014)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (2017)

MaXXXine (2024)

Midsommar (2019)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Mom (1983)

My Adventures with Santa (2019)

Mystery Men (1999)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

No Time to Die (2021)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Over the Top (1987)

Pearl (2022)

Primary Colors (1998)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

R.I.P.D. (2013)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Sea of Love (1989)

She’s All That (1999)

Skyfall (2012)

Spaceballs (1987)

Spectre (2015)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Battle of Britain (1969)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

The Boy (2015)

The Boys in the Boat (2023)

The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather Part II (1974)

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Judge (2014)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

The Poughkeepsie Tapes (2007)

The Prodigy (2019)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Sting (1973)

The Terminator (1984)

The Witch (2016)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

The Zookeeper’s Wife (2017)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

There Will Be Blood (2008)

Thief (1981)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Touch of Evil (1958)

Walking Tall (2004)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Wrath of Man (2021)

X (2022)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Miss Scarlet (season 1) (2021)

Poldark (season 1) (2015)

Sanditon (2020)

Scream Queens (seasons 1–2) (2015)

October 2nd

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t (2025)

Wuthering Heights (2026)

Prefiero la Muerte (I Would Rather Die) (2026) – Prime Original

October 4th

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Chucky (seasons 1–3) (2021)

The Seven Knights of the Marronnier Kingdom (2026) – Prime Original

October 7th

Carrie S1 (2026) (Prime Original)

October 14th

Love of Your Life (2026) – Prime Original

October 16th

Masterplan (2026) – Prime Original

Scream 7 (2026)

October 19th

Love in Disguise (2026) – Prime Original

October 21st

The Terminal List (season 2) (2026) – Prime Original

October 23rd

The Bride! (2026)

Last One Laughing: Halloween (2026) – Prime Original

October 24th

Final Table (2026) – Prime Original

October 30th

Apocalypse Z: New World (2026) – Prime Original

Last One Laughing Philippines (season 2) (2026) – Prime Original