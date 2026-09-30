Pluto TV Adding More Than 200 Free Movies Just in Time for Halloween Streaming in October 2026

We’ve come to the end of September, and even though it is the end of one month as well as the end of summer, closing out the month is really just the start of something new. October is kicking off, fall is about to be in full swing, all things pumpkin spice and apple cider are everywhere, and perhaps most exciting is that Halloween is just weeks away giving fans of horror and all things spooky the “we’re so back” feeling. But a new month also means a new streaming lineup across various platforms. We’ve already seen what paid providers like Netflix and Hulu have to offer, and free streamer Tubi recently shared their coming soon list, but now it’s Pluto TV’s turn and let’s just say it’s going to be a delight for anyone who loves Halloween this year.

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This October, Pluto TV is getting into the spooky spirit with the return of Halloween Hits, a programing lineup full of horror favorites that you can stream free on demand all month. There are also dedicated channels and special programming as well. And there are some serious highlights. Smile, Hereditary, A Quiet Place Part II, and Resident Evil are all on the list, not to mention the platform celebrating Scream’s 30th anniversary. There’s a lot to explore so scroll on to check out what Pluto TV has to offer in October. Note: all movie and programming debuts on Pluto TV on October 1st unless otherwise noted.

SCREAM TURNS 30

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wes Craven’s Scream with five films from the franchise:

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

Scream 4

Scream (2022) – Available October 8

BACK TO CAMP

Revisit two of horror’s most infamous summer camps with:

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Sleepaway Camp

Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY

Go back to where the found-footage phenomenon began with:

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

LONG LIVE THE KING

Stephen King adaptations streaming throughout October include:

Carrie (2002)

Cujo

The Dead Zone

The Dark Half

Maximum Overdrive

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Secret Window

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Thinner

And more

WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY

Revisit the beginning of the film franchise with:

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

LIGHTER HAUNTS

Horror-comedies and lighter scares include:

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

Shaun of the Dead

Warm Bodies

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Cooties

Vampire in Brooklyn

The Monster Squad

Idle Hands

Anna and the Apocalypse

$100M BOX OFFICE HITS

Some of horror’s biggest theatrical successes streaming this October include:

World War Z

A Quiet Place Part II – Available October 11

The Ring

Smile

Sleepy Hollow

Paranormal Activity

Scream (1996)

Escape Room

The Woman in Black

Pet Sematary (2019)

10 Cloverfield Lane

Resident Evil

And more…

DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAYS

Pluto TV’s previously announced Double Feature Fridays continues throughout October with four horror pairings, each matching a fan-favorite film with an indie title making its free streaming debut:

October 9

Smile

Rosario

October 16

Jennifer’s Body

Vampires of the Velvet Lounge

October 23

A Quiet Place Part II

Diabolic

October 30

Scream (2022)

Sleepwalker

Double Feature Fridays premieres Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, with titles subsequently available on demand.

THE COMPLETE HALLOWEEN HITS MOVIE COLLECTION

Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

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10 Cloverfield Lane

2001 Maniacs

247 Degrees Fahrenheit

The ABCs Of Death

The ABCs Of Death 2

After Midnight (1989)

After.Life

Alone (2020)

Alone In The Dark

Ambulance, The

Amityville 3-D (1983)

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville: The Awakening

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives

Among The Shadows

Amulet

And Soon The Darkness (2010)

Angel Heart

Anna And The Apocalypse

April Fool’s Day

Audrey Rose

Barrens

The Bay

The Believers

The Belko Experiment

Below

Beyond Reanimator

Black Christmas (2006)

Black Sabbath

Blacula

Bless The Child

The Blood On Satan’s Claw

Body Cam

Bones And All

The Boogeyman (2005)

Boogeyman 2 (2008)

The Boogeyman 3 (2009)

Breach

A Bucket Of Blood

Bug

The Burning

Burnt Offerings

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2007)

Candyman III

Candyman: Day Of The Dead

Carrie (2002)

Cellar Dweller

Chained

Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return

Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror

Children Of The Corn: Genesis

Children Of The Corn: Revelation

Children Of The Corn: The Gathering

Clive Barker’s Lord Of Illusions

Cloverfield

Come To Daddy

Cooties

The Cottage

Crawl

Crawlspace

Cube

Cube 2

Cube Zero

Cujo

Cursed

Dark Circles

The Dark Half

Darkness

Day Of The Dead: Bloodline

Dead Bodies

Dead End (2003)

The Dead Zone

Death Of Me

Deepstar Six

Dentist 2, The

Dentist, The

Devon

Diabolic

Disturbing Behavior

Dolls

Don’t Look Now

Down A Dark Hall

Dracula 3000

Dreamkatcher

The Dunwich Horror

Eden Lake

Escape Room

Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Next Door

The Eye (2008)

The Faculty

The Fall Of The House Of Usher (1960)

Fangoria: Blood Drive

Fangoria: Blood Drive II

Fear Clinic

Feast

Feast II: Sloppy Seconds

Feast III: Happy Finish

Fertile Ground

Flatliners (1990)

Flesh And Bone

Flight 7500

The Fog (1980)

Frankenstein (2004)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell

Friday The 13th (1980)

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday The 13th – Part III

Friday The 13th Part – IV: The Final Chapter

Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Frogs

From Beyond

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

The Front Room

Gallowwalkers

The Gate

The Gathering (2002)

George A. Romero’s Diary Of The Dead

Ghoulies

Ghoulies IU

The Gift (2000)

Ginger Snaps

Ginger Snaps 2

Ginger Snaps 3

Godsend

Goodnight Mommy

Gothic

Gretel & Hansel

The Grudge 3 (2008)

Hannibal Rising

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hatchet

Hell Fest

Hellbenders 3D

Hellraiser

Hellbound: Hellraiser 2

Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)

Hellraiser: Revelations

Hereditary

Heretic

Hex (2022)

High Tension

His Name Was Jason

Hollow Man

Horns

The Hound Of The Baskervilles (1959)

House Of 1000 Corpses

House Of The Dead (2003)

House Of The Long Shadows

How It Ends (2018)

Howling Ii: Your Sister Is A Werewolf

I Still See You

I, Frankenstein

Idle Hands

In Fear

It Follows

Jack Brooks Monster Slayer

Jessabelle

John Dies At The End

Johnny Frank Garrett’s Last Word

Joy Ride

The Keep

Kill Theory

Kristy

The Lair Of The White Worm

The Last House On The Left (1972)

The Last Rite

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun Origins (2014)

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Let Me In (2010)

Let’s Scare Jessica To Death

Leviathan

Lifeforce

Like Minds

The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane

The Little Mermaid

Lords Of Salem

The Loved Ones

Man-Thing

Mara (2017)

Martyrs (2015)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The Masque Of The Red Death (1964)

Maximum Overdrive (1986)

Maxxxine

May

The Messengers 2 (2008)

The Messengers (2007)

Mid-Century

Midsommar

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Monkey Shines: An Experiment In Fear

Monster Squad, The

Most Beautiful Island

Mother’s Day (2012)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

New Year’s Evil

The Night Listener

Night Of The Comet

Night Of The Demons

Night Of The Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

Night Train (2009)

No One Lives

Only Lovers Left Alive

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

Overlord

P2

Pandorum

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Parents

Patrick: Evil Awakens

Pearl: An X-Traordinary Origin Story

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phase IV

Piranha 3dd

Pit And The Pendulum

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

The Possession Of Hannah Grace

The Poughkeepsie Tapes

Pretty Boy

Prey (2007)

Pulse (2006)

Pulse II: Afterlife

Pulse III: Invasion

Quarantine

Quarantine 2: Terminal

A Quiet Place Part II

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Reading

Repentance

Repo: The Genetic Opera

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Return Of The Living Dead III

Return Of The Living Dead: Necropolis

Return Of The Living Dead: Rave To The Grave

The Ring

The Ring Two

Rise (2007)

Rogue (2007)

The Ruins

Scared Stiff (1953)

Scissors

Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse

Scream (1996)

Scream (2022)

Scream 2

Scream 3

Scream 4

Scream, Blacula, Scream!

Seance: The Summoning

Secret Window

Shivers

Silent Hill

Silent Hill: Revelation 3d

Silent Night (2012)

Sinister

Sleepaway Camp

Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers

Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland

Sleepwalker

Sleepy Hollow

Smile

Solstice

Sorority Row

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Stephen King’s Sometimes They Come Back

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stigmata

Strangeland

Student Bodies

Succubus

Supernova

Suspect Zero

Talk To Me

Tamara

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

The Thirst (2006)

Toolbox Murders

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1977)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

Troll

Troll 2

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Vacancy (2007)

Vampire In Brooklyn

Vampire’s Kiss

Vampires Of The Velvet Lounge

The Vanished

The Vatican Tapes

Warhunt

Warm Bodies

Waxwork

Waxwork II: Lost In Time

We Are What We Are (2013)

We Summon The Darkness

What Lies Beneath

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

While She Was Out

Wicker Man (1973)

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Sword Of Justice

Wishmaster 4 The Prophecy Fulfilled

Wolf Creek

Wolf Of Snow Hollow, The

The Woman In Black

The Woods (2006)

World War Z

The Wraith (1986)

Wrong Turn (2021)

X (2022)

You’re Next