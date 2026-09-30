Pluto TV Adding More Than 200 Free Movies Just in Time for Halloween Streaming in October 2026

We’ve come to the end of September, and even though it is the end of one month as well as the end of summer, closing out the month is really just the start of something new. October is kicking off, fall is about to be in full swing, all things pumpkin spice and apple cider are everywhere, and perhaps most exciting is that Halloween is just weeks away giving fans of horror and all things spooky the “we’re so back” feeling. But a new month also means a new streaming lineup across various platforms. We’ve already seen what paid providers like Netflix and Hulu have to offer, and free streamer Tubi recently shared their coming soon list, but now it’s Pluto TV’s turn and let’s just say it’s going to be a delight for anyone who loves Halloween this year.
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This October, Pluto TV is getting into the spooky spirit with the return of Halloween Hits, a programing lineup full of horror favorites that you can stream free on demand all month. There are also dedicated channels and special programming as well. And there are some serious highlights. Smile, Hereditary, A Quiet Place Part II, and Resident Evil are all on the list, not to mention the platform celebrating Scream’s 30th anniversary. There’s a lot to explore so scroll on to check out what Pluto TV has to offer in October. Note: all movie and programming debuts on Pluto TV on October 1st unless otherwise noted.
SCREAM TURNS 30
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wes Craven’s Scream with five films from the franchise:
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
Scream (2022) – Available October 8
BACK TO CAMP
Revisit two of horror’s most infamous summer camps with:
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Sleepaway Camp
Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers
Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland
PARANORMAL ACTIVITY
Go back to where the found-footage phenomenon began with:
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
LONG LIVE THE KING
Stephen King adaptations streaming throughout October include:
Carrie (2002)
Cujo
The Dead Zone
The Dark Half
Maximum Overdrive
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary (2019)
Secret Window
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Thinner
And more
WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY
Revisit the beginning of the film franchise with:
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
LIGHTER HAUNTS
Horror-comedies and lighter scares include:
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
Shaun of the Dead
Warm Bodies
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Cooties
Vampire in Brooklyn
The Monster Squad
Idle Hands
Anna and the Apocalypse
$100M BOX OFFICE HITS
Some of horror’s biggest theatrical successes streaming this October include:
World War Z
A Quiet Place Part II – Available October 11
The Ring
Smile
Sleepy Hollow
Paranormal Activity
Scream (1996)
Escape Room
The Woman in Black
Pet Sematary (2019)
10 Cloverfield Lane
Resident Evil
And more…
DOUBLE FEATURE FRIDAYS
Pluto TV’s previously announced Double Feature Fridays continues throughout October with four horror pairings, each matching a fan-favorite film with an indie title making its free streaming debut:
October 9
Smile
Rosario
October 16
Jennifer’s Body
Vampires of the Velvet Lounge
October 23
A Quiet Place Part II
Diabolic
October 30
Scream (2022)
Sleepwalker
Double Feature Fridays premieres Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, with titles subsequently available on demand.
THE COMPLETE HALLOWEEN HITS MOVIE COLLECTION
#211
10 Cloverfield Lane
2001 Maniacs
247 Degrees Fahrenheit
The ABCs Of Death
The ABCs Of Death 2
After Midnight (1989)
After.Life
Alone (2020)
Alone In The Dark
Ambulance, The
Amityville 3-D (1983)
Amityville II: The Possession
Amityville: The Awakening
Amityville: Where The Echo Lives
Among The Shadows
Amulet
And Soon The Darkness (2010)
Angel Heart
Anna And The Apocalypse
April Fool’s Day
Audrey Rose
Barrens
The Bay
The Believers
The Belko Experiment
Below
Beyond Reanimator
Black Christmas (2006)
Black Sabbath
Blacula
Bless The Child
The Blood On Satan’s Claw
Body Cam
Bones And All
The Boogeyman (2005)
Boogeyman 2 (2008)
The Boogeyman 3 (2009)
Breach
A Bucket Of Blood
Bug
The Burning
Burnt Offerings
Cabin Fever
Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever (2007)
Candyman III
Candyman: Day Of The Dead
Carrie (2002)
Cellar Dweller
Chained
Children Of The Corn 666: Isaac’s Return
Children Of The Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children Of The Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children Of The Corn V: Fields Of Terror
Children Of The Corn: Genesis
Children Of The Corn: Revelation
Children Of The Corn: The Gathering
Clive Barker’s Lord Of Illusions
Cloverfield
Come To Daddy
Cooties
The Cottage
Crawl
Crawlspace
Cube
Cube 2
Cube Zero
Cujo
Cursed
Dark Circles
The Dark Half
Darkness
Day Of The Dead: Bloodline
Dead Bodies
Dead End (2003)
The Dead Zone
Death Of Me
Deepstar Six
Dentist 2, The
Dentist, The
Devon
Diabolic
Disturbing Behavior
Dolls
Don’t Look Now
Down A Dark Hall
Dracula 3000
Dreamkatcher
The Dunwich Horror
Eden Lake
Escape Room
Evil Dead (2013)
The Evil Next Door
The Eye (2008)
The Faculty
The Fall Of The House Of Usher (1960)
Fangoria: Blood Drive
Fangoria: Blood Drive II
Fear Clinic
Feast
Feast II: Sloppy Seconds
Feast III: Happy Finish
Fertile Ground
Flatliners (1990)
Flesh And Bone
Flight 7500
The Fog (1980)
Frankenstein (2004)
Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell
Friday The 13th (1980)
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday The 13th – Part III
Friday The 13th Part – IV: The Final Chapter
Friday The 13th Part V: A New Beginning
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday The 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Frogs
From Beyond
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter
The Front Room
Gallowwalkers
The Gate
The Gathering (2002)
George A. Romero’s Diary Of The Dead
Ghoulies
Ghoulies IU
The Gift (2000)
Ginger Snaps
Ginger Snaps 2
Ginger Snaps 3
Godsend
Goodnight Mommy
Gothic
Gretel & Hansel
The Grudge 3 (2008)
Hannibal Rising
Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hatchet
Hell Fest
Hellbenders 3D
Hellraiser
Hellbound: Hellraiser 2
Hellraiser: Judgment (2018)
Hellraiser: Revelations
Hereditary
Heretic
Hex (2022)
High Tension
His Name Was Jason
Hollow Man
Horns
The Hound Of The Baskervilles (1959)
House Of 1000 Corpses
House Of The Dead (2003)
House Of The Long Shadows
How It Ends (2018)
Howling Ii: Your Sister Is A Werewolf
I Still See You
I, Frankenstein
Idle Hands
In Fear
It Follows
Jack Brooks Monster Slayer
Jessabelle
John Dies At The End
Johnny Frank Garrett’s Last Word
Joy Ride
The Keep
Kill Theory
Kristy
The Lair Of The White Worm
The Last House On The Left (1972)
The Last Rite
Leprechaun
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun Origins (2014)
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Let Me In (2010)
Let’s Scare Jessica To Death
Leviathan
Lifeforce
Like Minds
The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane
The Little Mermaid
Lords Of Salem
The Loved Ones
Man-Thing
Mara (2017)
Martyrs (2015)
Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
The Masque Of The Red Death (1964)
Maximum Overdrive (1986)
Maxxxine
May
The Messengers 2 (2008)
The Messengers (2007)
Mid-Century
Midsommar
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Monkey Shines: An Experiment In Fear
Monster Squad, The
Most Beautiful Island
Mother’s Day (2012)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
New Year’s Evil
The Night Listener
Night Of The Comet
Night Of The Demons
Night Of The Living Dead 3D (2006)
Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection
Night Train (2009)
No One Lives
Only Lovers Left Alive
Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)
Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)
Overlord
P2
Pandorum
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Parents
Patrick: Evil Awakens
Pearl: An X-Traordinary Origin Story
Pet Sematary (1989)
Pet Sematary (2019)
Phase IV
Piranha 3dd
Pit And The Pendulum
Poltergeist II: The Other Side
Poltergeist III
The Possession Of Hannah Grace
The Poughkeepsie Tapes
Pretty Boy
Prey (2007)
Pulse (2006)
Pulse II: Afterlife
Pulse III: Invasion
Quarantine
Quarantine 2: Terminal
A Quiet Place Part II
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Reading
Repentance
Repo: The Genetic Opera
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Return Of The Living Dead III
Return Of The Living Dead: Necropolis
Return Of The Living Dead: Rave To The Grave
The Ring
The Ring Two
Rise (2007)
Rogue (2007)
The Ruins
Scared Stiff (1953)
Scissors
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse
Scream (1996)
Scream (2022)
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
Scream, Blacula, Scream!
Seance: The Summoning
Secret Window
Shivers
Silent Hill
Silent Hill: Revelation 3d
Silent Night (2012)
Sinister
Sleepaway Camp
Sleepaway Camp 2: Unhappy Campers
Sleepaway Camp 3: Teenage Wasteland
Sleepwalker
Sleepy Hollow
Smile
Solstice
Sorority Row
Species
Species II
Species III
Species: The Awakening
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Stephen King’s Sometimes They Come Back
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stigmata
Strangeland
Student Bodies
Succubus
Supernova
Suspect Zero
Talk To Me
Tamara
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Thirst (2006)
Toolbox Murders
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1977)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)
Troll
Troll 2
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Vacancy (2007)
Vampire In Brooklyn
Vampire’s Kiss
Vampires Of The Velvet Lounge
The Vanished
The Vatican Tapes
Warhunt
Warm Bodies
Waxwork
Waxwork II: Lost In Time
We Are What We Are (2013)
We Summon The Darkness
What Lies Beneath
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
While She Was Out
Wicker Man (1973)
Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Sword Of Justice
Wishmaster 4 The Prophecy Fulfilled
Wolf Creek
Wolf Of Snow Hollow, The
The Woman In Black
The Woods (2006)
World War Z
The Wraith (1986)
Wrong Turn (2021)
X (2022)
You’re Next