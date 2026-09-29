Every New Movie & TV Show Coming to Peacock in October 2026

It will be October in just a few days. That generally means that it’s time for spooky and scary movies to take over streaming — after all, October means Halloween thrills and chills. Earlier this month, Peacock revealed how they were going to deliver on all sorts of movie and television tricks and treats for the month by sharing their Halloween 2026 streaming list. But while October is prime Spooky Season time, not everyone is into horror or thrillers or other seasonally appropriate movie offerings and that’s where the rest of streaming content comes in. With October just a few days away, different streaming platforms have been sharing their lists of what is coming for the new month and now Peacock joins their ranks with their list of new additions that go well beyond scares.
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Make no mistake: thrills and chills are a big part of Peacock’s October 2026 lineup, but there is plenty for fans looking for things that aren’t so scary, too. Steven Spielberg’s latest Disclosure Day arrives on Peacock next month as does Minions & Monsters. Looking to laugh? The platform also has Tropic Thunder arriving in October. There’s actually quite a bit coming to Peacock next month, and you can read on to find the complete list for yourself.
October 1st
- 3 From Hell
- 9
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- 28 Weeks Later
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- The Adventures of Tintin
- American Psycho
- Arrival
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- The Boogeyman
- The Boxtrolls
- Brightburn
- Catch Me if You Can
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Cloverfield
- Collateral
- Coraline
- The Crazies
- The Crow
- Darkman
- Days of Thunder
- Death Becomes Her
- Death Name
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- Event Horizon
- The Firm
- The Fly
- Frank Miller’s Sin City
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th: Part II
- Friday the 13th: Part III
- Fright Night
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- Grow
- The Grudge
- The Hand That Rocks the Cradle
- Hannibal
- The Haunting
- Hook
- Hostel
- House of 1000 Corpses
- Incarcerated
- The Inhabitant
- Jack Reacher
- Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
- Jennifer’s Body
- Krampus
- Making Scents of Love
- The Mummy Returns
- The Mummy
- The Murdaugh Murders
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- The Last House on the Left
- Last Night in Soho
- Leatherface
- The Lovely Bones
- Ma
- Megamind
- Mom and Dad
- Monster House
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- No Country for Old Men
- The Omen
- Paranormal Activity
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranorman
- The People Under the Stairs
- Pinocchio Unstrung
- Pixels
- The Prodigy
- Puss in Boots
- Red Dragon
- The Ring
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween III
- The Rock
- Saving Private Ryan
- Saw
- Scary Movie
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!
- The Silence of the Lambs
- Silent Hill
- Silent House
- The Sintern
- The Spiderwick Chronicles
- The Strangers
- Super 8
- Terror Train
- Till Death Do Us Part
- Time Pirates
- Train to Busan
- Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
- The Threat Next Door
- Tropic Thunder
- Uncle Drew
- Van Helsing
- Vanilla Sky
- War of the Worlds
- What Happens in Miami
- What Lies Beneath
- The Witches
- World War Z
October 2nd
- How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Fog
- Hannibal Rising
- The Messengers 2
- No One Lives
- Pulse
October 4th
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)
- Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 – Premiere (NBC)
October 5th
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)
- Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Season 1, All Episodes – Premiere (Telemundo)
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
- Night Swim
October 6th
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)
October 7th
- The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
October 8th
- Chicago Med, Season 12 – Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 14 – Premiere (NBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 15 – Premiere (NBC)
October 9th
- Disclosure Day – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
- Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility
- Law & Order, Season 26 – Premiere (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 – Premiere (NBC)
October 11th
October 12th
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
- Juego de Villanos, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
- Driveaway Dolls
October 13th
- Below Deck, Season 13 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 15th
- Crystal Lake – Premiere, All Episodes
October 18th
- Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 – Finale (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 36 – Finale (Oxygen)
October 19th
- The Crow
- Migration
October 21st
- Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
October 22nd
- Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)
October 24th
- Bravo Fan Fest Charleston: The Panels – Premiere (Peacock Original)
October 25th
- Newlyweds, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
- Killer Moms, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)
- Catfish Murders, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)
- Saturday Night Live UK, Season 2 – Finale (SKY)
October 26th
- 1992
October 28th
- Minions & Monsters – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
October 30th
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 20 – Finale (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 – Finale (Bravo Digital)