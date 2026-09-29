Every New Movie & TV Show Coming to Peacock in October 2026

It will be October in just a few days. That generally means that it’s time for spooky and scary movies to take over streaming — after all, October means Halloween thrills and chills. Earlier this month, Peacock revealed how they were going to deliver on all sorts of movie and television tricks and treats for the month by sharing their Halloween 2026 streaming list. But while October is prime Spooky Season time, not everyone is into horror or thrillers or other seasonally appropriate movie offerings and that’s where the rest of streaming content comes in. With October just a few days away, different streaming platforms have been sharing their lists of what is coming for the new month and now Peacock joins their ranks with their list of new additions that go well beyond scares.

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Make no mistake: thrills and chills are a big part of Peacock’s October 2026 lineup, but there is plenty for fans looking for things that aren’t so scary, too. Steven Spielberg’s latest Disclosure Day arrives on Peacock next month as does Minions & Monsters. Looking to laugh? The platform also has Tropic Thunder arriving in October. There’s actually quite a bit coming to Peacock next month, and you can read on to find the complete list for yourself.

October 1st

3 From Hell

9

10 Cloverfield Lane

28 Weeks Later

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Adventures of Tintin

American Psycho

Arrival

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Boo! A Madea Halloween

The Boogeyman

The Boxtrolls

Brightburn

Catch Me if You Can

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Cloverfield

Collateral

Coraline

The Crazies

The Crow

Darkman

Days of Thunder

Death Becomes Her

Death Name

The Devil’s Rejects

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Event Horizon

The Firm

The Fly

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th: Part II

Friday the 13th: Part III

Fright Night

From Dusk Till Dawn

Grow

The Grudge

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle

Hannibal

The Haunting

Hook

Hostel

House of 1000 Corpses

Incarcerated

The Inhabitant

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jennifer’s Body

Krampus

Making Scents of Love

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy

The Murdaugh Murders

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Last House on the Left

Last Night in Soho

Leatherface

The Lovely Bones

Ma

Megamind

Mom and Dad

Monster House

Monsters vs. Aliens

No Country for Old Men

The Omen

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranorman

The People Under the Stairs

Pinocchio Unstrung

Pixels

The Prodigy

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

The Ring

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Rob Zombie’s Halloween III

The Rock

Saving Private Ryan

Saw

Scary Movie

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Silent House

The Sintern

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Strangers

Super 8

Terror Train

Till Death Do Us Part

Time Pirates

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

The Threat Next Door

Tropic Thunder

Uncle Drew

Van Helsing

Vanilla Sky

War of the Worlds

What Happens in Miami

What Lies Beneath

The Witches

World War Z

October 2nd

How to Fast Train Your Furious Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

The Fog

Hannibal Rising

The Messengers 2

No One Lives

Pulse

October 4th

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Season 4 – Premiere (NBC)

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 9 – Premiere (NBC)

October 5th

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, Season 5 – Finale (Bravo)

Sin Tetas No Hay Paraíso, Season 1, All Episodes – Premiere (Telemundo)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Night Swim

October 6th

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 11 – Finale (Bravo)

October 7th

The Real Housewives of New York After Show Podcast, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

October 8th

Chicago Med, Season 12 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 14 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 15 – Premiere (NBC)

October 9th

Universal Pictures

Disclosure Day – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Inside Look: Sense and Sensibility

Law & Order, Season 26 – Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 28 – Premiere (NBC)

October 11th

Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 3 – Premiere (Oxygen)

October 12th

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

Juego de Villanos, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Driveaway Dolls

October 13th

Below Deck, Season 13 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 15th

Crystal Lake – Premiere, All Episodes

October 18th

Unknown Serial Killers of America, Season 2 – Finale (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 36 – Finale (Oxygen)

October 19th

The Crow

Migration

October 21st

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

October 22nd

Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

October 24th

Bravo Fan Fest Charleston: The Panels – Premiere (Peacock Original)

October 25th

Newlyweds, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Killer Moms, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Catfish Murders, Season 1 – Premiere (Oxygen)

Saturday Night Live UK, Season 2 – Finale (SKY)

October 26th

1992

October 28th

Minions & Monsters – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

October 30th