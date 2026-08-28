Every Movie in One of the Most Iconic Franchises of the 1980s Is Leaving Netflix (And You Have Just Days Left to Watch)

Sylvester Stallone bet on himself when he made the original Rocky, and it was a gamble that paid off. Much like his character in the film, Stallone defied the odds, as Rocky achieved tremendous critical and commercial success, even winning the Oscar for Best Picture. Not only did Rocky put Stallone on the map, paving the way for him to become one of the most iconic movie stars of the ’70s and ’80s, it spawned one of the era’s most popular franchises. Over the course of his career, Stallone would go on to headline five direct sequels before passing the torch to Michael B. Jordan in the Creed films. Like all franchises, the Rocky series has had its fair share of ups and downs, but it remains an entertaining saga to take in.

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Anyone who’s interested in watching the full Rocky story at home is running out of time. The entire Rocky franchise, including the three Creed movies, is set to leave Netflix on Tuesday, September 1st. So, if you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, try to make time for a Rocky binge.

The Rocky Franchise Has Endured for Decades & Its Legacy is Still Going

There’s a fascinating alternate reality where, after the success of Rocky, Stallone opted to keep it as a standalone movie and used his newfound clout to pursue other dramatic projects. In his review for Rocky, Roger Ebert noted that Stallone reminded him of a young Marlon Brando, but Stallone’s career obviously followed a very different trajectory. As he established himself as one of Hollywood’s premier action stars, Rocky was a well he returned to frequently. In 14 years, five Rocky movies were released. These films are very much products of their time (Rocky IV in particular is a feature-length ’80s montage), but they’re still fun to watch. The franchise may have strayed from its dramatic roots as time went on, favoring a more actiony approach with memorable characters like Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago, but there was always something more to these movies underneath.

In many ways, Rocky was Stallone’s avatar, with the films reflecting where he was at that point in his life and career. During the original, Rocky is an underdog trying to prove himself, similar to how Stallone was angling for his breakthrough in the film industry. By the time we get to Rocky III, Rocky Balboa is one of the most famous people in the world, a parallel to Stallone’s place atop Hollywood’s A-list. There’s a meta component to the Rocky movies that makes them more interesting than the typical ’80s action movie, informing Rocky’s individual arc and the relationships he forms with the other characters. It may not always be subtle, but it’s effective — otherwise, Rocky wouldn’t have endured as long as it has.

If Stallone had moved on from Rocky after the first movie, then we never would have gotten Creed, which would have been a tremendous loss for fans. Creed is one of the best legacy sequels, taking a moment from arguably the most over-the-top and cheesiest Rocky film and recontextualizing it through a unique perspective. The film explores the fallout and consequences of Apollo Creed’s death, telling a story about a lost young man finding his place in the world and proving he wasn’t a mistake. Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis was a compelling new lead for the franchise to follow, but Creed wouldn’t have worked without Stallone, who delivered his best performance in years, offering a glimpse of what might have been if he followed a different path. Creed, which launched a successful series of its own, was also the project that put Ryan Coogler on the map, leading to massive hits like Black Panther and Sinners.

Fifty years later, the Rocky legacy continues to reverberate through Hollywood. This fall sees the release of I Play Rocky, a biopic about Stallone’s efforts to get the first Rocky off the ground. Based on early looks, it promises to be an inspirational crowd-pleaser for the holiday season, much like the film that inspired it. There’s still a few months before I Play Rocky releases in theaters, but if you want to do some early prep work, watching all of the Rocky and Creed movies would be a perfect way to spend the weekend.