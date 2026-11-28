With Thanksgiving over, we are officially headed into the busiest time of year. The winter holidays are upon us, with Christmas gatherings and celebrations, holiday shopping, and sometimes stress-inducing travel for many. It also means that we’re saying goodbye to the month of November this weekend and in a few short days December will be here, bringing with it new additions to various streaming platforms. While we’ve seen the lineups for most of the paid subscription services like Netflix and HBO Max, we can’t forget about the free services as well and now, Tubi has revealed their December offerings and it’s going to be a strong month this December for so much more than just holiday fare.

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In December, entertainment fans have a wealth of things to watch on Tubi. The four John Wick movies are a highlight of the platform’s action offerings while one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever, Shawshank Redemption, is a drama highlight. There are also some tv series arriving as well, including the original UK version of Prime Video’s one-season sci-fi thriller, Utopia. You’ll definitely want to read on for the full list and start making your plans now. Please note, unless otherwise indicated these movies and series start streaming on December 1st.

Series Spotlight

American Crime Story Seasons 1-3

The Paynes

Poppa’s House

Shine On With Reese – 12/14

Utopia (Seasons 1-2) – 12/13

Action

2012

The Beekeeper

Ben-Hur (2016)

Big Trouble In Little China

Bullet To The Head

Clear And Present Danger

Colombiana

Deep Impact

Heat

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Kick-Ass

The Maze Runner

Mile 22

Parker (2013)

Reindeer Games

Road House (1989)

Sisu

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

U.S. Marshals

Underworld (2003)

Wanted Man

A Working Man – 12/26

Art House

Beau Is Afraid

The Brutalist

A Different Man

Eighth Grade

Love Lies Bleeding

Parthenope

Spring Breakers

We Strangers – 12/11

Black Cinema

Play video

Akeelah And The Bee

ATL

Biker Boyz

Black And Blue

Black Nativity

Boomerang

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Fat Albert

The Fighting Temptations

First Sunday

The Fire Inside

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Lottery Ticket

Major Payne

Norbit

Paid In Full

Poppa’s House

Soul Food

Sparkle

Waiting To Exhale

War Room (2015)

Comedy

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Balls Of Fury

Bogus

Bringing Down The House

Call Me Claus

Clue

The Devil Wears Prada

Ghostbusters (1984)

Guess Who

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Houseguest

Joyful Noise

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde

Money Train

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Spy: The Eternal City

Paul

Safety Not Guaranteed

She’s The Man

Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit

The Sitter

Step Brothers

Trading Places

What Men Want

Y2K

Year One

Drama

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Alpha (2018)

Blow

Blue Chips

Borg Vs McEnroe

Brothers

Cadillac Records

Carlito’s Way

Exodus: Gods And Kings

The Farewell

Flags Of Our Fathers

Gifted (2017)

Goodfellas

A Haunting In Venice

Malcolm X

Noah

Platoon

On The Road

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Patriot

Pearl Harbor

Phenomenon

The Shawshank Redemption

Skin (2019)

Titanic

The Walk

Documentary

Oasis: Supersonic

Occupied City

Stop Making Sense

Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped

Horror

Abandoned

The Boy

Camp Hell

Consecration

Hostel: Part III

It’s A Wonderful Knife

The Mist

Red Riding Hood(2011)

Silent Hill

Stopmotion

There’s Something In The Barn

Underworld (2003)

Kids & Family

Annie (1982)

Bee Movie

Captain Underpants

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Karate Kid (2010)

Jingle All The Way

Jumanji (1995)

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

Matilda (1996)

Mighty Joe Young

One Magic Christmas

Open Season 3

Richie Rich

The Secret Life Of Pets

The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Snow Day

Snow Dogs

The Water Horse

Romance

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Edward Scissorhands

It Could Happen To You

Our Family Wedding

Past Lives

The Spectacular Now

The Vow (2012)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

After Yang

Antiviral

Aporia – 12/9

Bicentennial Man

Dual

Escape From L.A.

The Green Knight

I Am Number Four

The Maze Runner

The Nines

The Thirteenth Floor

Total Recall (2012)

UFO (2018)

Venom (2018) – 12/29

Thriller

Abduction

Babygirl

Cold Creek Manor

The Contractor

The Edge

Exit Wounds

Good Time

The Hunted

Knock Knock (2015)

Law Abiding Citizen

A Man Apart

Man On Fire

Obsessed

The Saint

Sympathy For The Devil

Switchback

Uncut Gems

U.S. Marshals

Western

Black ‘47

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