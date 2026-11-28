With Thanksgiving over, we are officially headed into the busiest time of year. The winter holidays are upon us, with Christmas gatherings and celebrations, holiday shopping, and sometimes stress-inducing travel for many. It also means that we’re saying goodbye to the month of November this weekend and in a few short days December will be here, bringing with it new additions to various streaming platforms. While we’ve seen the lineups for most of the paid subscription services like Netflix and HBO Max, we can’t forget about the free services as well and now, Tubi has revealed their December offerings and it’s going to be a strong month this December for so much more than just holiday fare.
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In December, entertainment fans have a wealth of things to watch on Tubi. The four John Wick movies are a highlight of the platform’s action offerings while one of the best Stephen King adaptations ever, Shawshank Redemption, is a drama highlight. There are also some tv series arriving as well, including the original UK version of Prime Video’s one-season sci-fi thriller, Utopia. You’ll definitely want to read on for the full list and start making your plans now. Please note, unless otherwise indicated these movies and series start streaming on December 1st.
Series Spotlight
American Crime Story Seasons 1-3
The Paynes
Poppa’s House
Shine On With Reese – 12/14
Utopia (Seasons 1-2) – 12/13
Action
2012
The Beekeeper
Ben-Hur (2016)
Big Trouble In Little China
Bullet To The Head
Clear And Present Danger
Colombiana
Deep Impact
Heat
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Kick-Ass
The Maze Runner
Mile 22
Parker (2013)
Reindeer Games
Road House (1989)
Sisu
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
U.S. Marshals
Underworld (2003)
Wanted Man
A Working Man – 12/26
Art House
Beau Is Afraid
The Brutalist
A Different Man
Eighth Grade
Love Lies Bleeding
Parthenope
Spring Breakers
We Strangers – 12/11
Black Cinema
Akeelah And The Bee
ATL
Biker Boyz
Black And Blue
Black Nativity
Boomerang
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Fat Albert
The Fighting Temptations
First Sunday
The Fire Inside
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Lottery Ticket
Major Payne
Norbit
Paid In Full
Poppa’s House
Soul Food
Sparkle
Waiting To Exhale
War Room (2015)
Comedy
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Balls Of Fury
Bogus
Bringing Down The House
Call Me Claus
Clue
The Devil Wears Prada
Ghostbusters (1984)
Guess Who
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
Houseguest
Joyful Noise
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde
Money Train
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Spy: The Eternal City
Paul
Safety Not Guaranteed
She’s The Man
Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit
The Sitter
Step Brothers
Trading Places
What Men Want
Y2K
Year One
Drama
Alpha (2018)
Blow
Blue Chips
Borg Vs McEnroe
Brothers
Cadillac Records
Carlito’s Way
Exodus: Gods And Kings
The Farewell
Flags Of Our Fathers
Gifted (2017)
Goodfellas
A Haunting In Venice
Malcolm X
Noah
Platoon
On The Road
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
The Patriot
Pearl Harbor
Phenomenon
The Shawshank Redemption
Skin (2019)
Titanic
The Walk
Documentary
Oasis: Supersonic
Occupied City
Stop Making Sense
Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped
Horror
Abandoned
The Boy
Camp Hell
Consecration
Hostel: Part III
It’s A Wonderful Knife
The Mist
Red Riding Hood(2011)
Silent Hill
Stopmotion
There’s Something In The Barn
Underworld (2003)
Kids & Family
Annie (1982)
Bee Movie
Captain Underpants
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Karate Kid (2010)
Jingle All The Way
Jumanji (1995)
Kung Fu Panda Holiday
Matilda (1996)
Mighty Joe Young
One Magic Christmas
Open Season 3
Richie Rich
The Secret Life Of Pets
The Secret Life Of Pets 2
Snow Day
Snow Dogs
The Water Horse
Romance
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Edward Scissorhands
It Could Happen To You
Our Family Wedding
Past Lives
The Spectacular Now
The Vow (2012)
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
After Yang
Antiviral
Aporia – 12/9
Bicentennial Man
Dual
Escape From L.A.
The Green Knight
I Am Number Four
The Maze Runner
The Nines
The Thirteenth Floor
Total Recall (2012)
UFO (2018)
Venom (2018) – 12/29
Thriller
Abduction
Babygirl
Cold Creek Manor
The Contractor
The Edge
Exit Wounds
Good Time
The Hunted
Knock Knock (2015)
Law Abiding Citizen
A Man Apart
Man On Fire
Obsessed
The Saint
Sympathy For The Devil
Switchback
Uncut Gems
U.S. Marshals
Western
Black ‘47
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