It is almost time to say goodbye to November — Thanksgiving is this week and that means December is just a few days away. This also means that we’ve come to the time of the month where streamers unveil their lists of what’s coming in the month ahead. Peacock, Netflix, and others have already weighed in with their lists — including special holiday offerings — and now HBO Max has also revealed their arrivals and if you’re looking for movies and television shows that have nothing to do with the Christmas holidays, this is the lineup for you.
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HBO Max has some great movies arriving in December. The Rocky franchise hits at the start of the month, as does Batman: Knightfall Part 1. The biggest arrival, however, might be the debut of the eagerly anticipated Harry Potter television series on December 25th. You can check out the full lineup for December for yourself below — and make your streaming plans accordingly!
December 1st
90 Day Diaries: Sleigh the Holidays, Season 1 (TLC)
A Star Is Born (1954)
A Star Is Born (1976)
A Star Is Born (2018)
A Star is Born: Extended (2018)
Bad Times at the El Royale
The Band Wagon
BlacKkKlansman
Broadway Melody of 1940
Caged
Creed
Creed II
Creed III
Dancing Lady
Dinner at Eight
Dirty Harry
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Free Willy
Friendly Persuasion
George Washington Slept Here
The Golden Compass (2007)
The Goonies
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Horrible Bosses: Totally Inappropriate Edition (2011)
The Iron Giant
The Long, Long Trailer
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Mars Attacks!
Matilda (1996)
Meet the Fockers (2004)
Meet the Parents (2000)
Mrs. Doubtfire
My Girl
The Neverending Story (1984)
Night Nurse
Paddington
Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
Prisoners
Reefer Madness (1936)
Rocky
Rocky Balboa
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scream 2
Scream 3
Scream 4
Seized (HBO Original)
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)
Unfriended: Dark Web: Buried Alive (2018)
Ziegfeld Follies
December 3rd
My Favorite Murder (HBO Original)
December 4th
It’s Florida, Man, Season 3 (HBO Original)
I Want Your Sex
*The Howard Stern Show – Episode 10 (SiriusXM Series)
Seveso The Dioxin Disaster (HBO Original)
My Brother’s Killer (ID)
December 6th
OWN Holiday Movie: Tapping Into Christmas (OWN)
We Baby Bears, Season 2F (Cartoon Network Studios)
December 7th
Batman: Knightfall Part 1
C.B. Strike: The Running Grave (HBO Original)
December 9th
Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 42 (Food Network)
Men v Food, Season 1 (Discovery)
Short Films from The American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Season 1
December 11th
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 219 (HGTV)
Living Frank Lloyd Wright, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 19 (HGTV)
December 12th
Ready to Love (Chicago), Season 12 (OWN)
Rocky Mountain Wreckers, Season 2 (Discovery)
December 15th
90 Day Florida, Season 1 (TLC)
December 16th
Luther, Seasons 1-5
December 18th
April X
Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 56 (Food Network)
Kashpirovsky: Under The Spell (HBO Original)
December 20th
Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 12 (OWN)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9 (Cartoon Network)
December 21st
Alien: Romulus
December 22nd
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 265 (HGTV)
Onslaught (A24)
December 24th
Strip the Cosmos, Season 5 (Science Channel)
December 25th
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Season 1 (HBO Original)
December 26th
Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini, Season 1 (Food Network)
December 28th
Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
December 29th
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 44 (Food Network)
December 31st
Monsters Inside Me, Season 1 (Discovery)
Save My Skin, Season 8 (TLC)