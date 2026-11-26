It is almost time to say goodbye to November — Thanksgiving is this week and that means December is just a few days away. This also means that we’ve come to the time of the month where streamers unveil their lists of what’s coming in the month ahead. Peacock, Netflix, and others have already weighed in with their lists — including special holiday offerings — and now HBO Max has also revealed their arrivals and if you’re looking for movies and television shows that have nothing to do with the Christmas holidays, this is the lineup for you.

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HBO Max has some great movies arriving in December. The Rocky franchise hits at the start of the month, as does Batman: Knightfall Part 1. The biggest arrival, however, might be the debut of the eagerly anticipated Harry Potter television series on December 25th. You can check out the full lineup for December for yourself below — and make your streaming plans accordingly!

December 1st

90 Day Diaries: Sleigh the Holidays, Season 1 (TLC)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star is Born: Extended (2018)

Bad Times at the El Royale

The Band Wagon

BlacKkKlansman

Broadway Melody of 1940

Caged

Creed

Creed II

Creed III

Dancing Lady

Dinner at Eight

Dirty Harry

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Free Willy

Friendly Persuasion

George Washington Slept Here

The Golden Compass (2007)

The Goonies

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Horrible Bosses: Totally Inappropriate Edition (2011)

The Iron Giant

The Long, Long Trailer

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Mars Attacks!

Matilda (1996)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Girl

The Neverending Story (1984)

Night Nurse

Paddington

Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters

Prisoners

Reefer Madness (1936)

Rocky

Rocky Balboa

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scream 2

Scream 3

Scream 4

Seized (HBO Original)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

Unfriended: Dark Web: Buried Alive (2018)

Ziegfeld Follies

December 3rd

My Favorite Murder (HBO Original)

December 4th

It’s Florida, Man, Season 3 (HBO Original)

I Want Your Sex

*The Howard Stern Show – Episode 10 (SiriusXM Series)

Seveso The Dioxin Disaster (HBO Original)

My Brother’s Killer (ID)

December 6th

OWN Holiday Movie: Tapping Into Christmas (OWN)

We Baby Bears, Season 2F (Cartoon Network Studios)

December 7th

Warner Bros

Batman: Knightfall Part 1

C.B. Strike: The Running Grave (HBO Original)

December 9th

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 42 (Food Network)

Men v Food, Season 1 (Discovery)

Short Films from The American Black Film Festival (ABFF), Season 1

December 11th

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 219 (HGTV)

Living Frank Lloyd Wright, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

My Lottery Dream Home, Season 19 (HGTV)

December 12th

Ready to Love (Chicago), Season 12 (OWN)

Rocky Mountain Wreckers, Season 2 (Discovery)

December 15th

90 Day Florida, Season 1 (TLC)

December 16th

Luther, Seasons 1-5

December 18th

April X

Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, Season 56 (Food Network)

Kashpirovsky: Under The Spell (HBO Original)

December 20th

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Season 12 (OWN)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9 (Cartoon Network)

December 21st

Alien: Romulus

December 22nd

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 265 (HGTV)

Onslaught (A24)

December 24th

Strip the Cosmos, Season 5 (Science Channel)

December 25th

HBO

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Season 1 (HBO Original)

December 26th

Cook Like An Italian With Gabe Bertaccini, Season 1 (Food Network)

December 28th

Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

December 29th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 44 (Food Network)

December 31st

Monsters Inside Me, Season 1 (Discovery)

Save My Skin, Season 8 (TLC)