Looking back, it seems like the most obvious thing in the world. After decades of successfully intertwining an entire universe of characters in Marvel Comics, it makes complete sense to at least try and bring that same scope and connective tissue to the big screen. But in 2008, Marvel Studios took a huge swing with Iron Man’s post-credits scene. If it wasn’t well-received, then Marvel could have simply shrugged it off as a fun reference for hardcore fans. Instead, of course, Nick Fury’s mention of “the Avenger Initiative” gave birth to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and officially set the course for 2012’s The Avengers.

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Bringing together Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and The Hulk — all of whom previously led MCU films — into a crossover team film felt like a magic trick. And the fact that writer-director Joss Whedon effortlessly brought together these characters and their specific corners of the MCU undoubtedly lay the foundation that everything else is built on. Even more remarkably, the MCU has never stopped upping the ante. Throughout both the Infinity Saga and the Multiverse Saga, Marvel Studios has continually taken risks, but the biggest challenge in Avengers: Doomsday isn’t the one most people think it is.

Balancing Multiple Superhero Teams Is Avengers: Doomsday‘s Real Challenge

The Avengers had to integrate heroes who, until that point, had occupied separate stories, each with its own unique genre and tone. However, Avengers: Doomsday has an exponentially more difficult task: combining several different teams. In hindsight, much of the Multiverse Saga seemed devoted to sprinkling in breadcrumbs that would gradually assemble a collection of superhero teams. Of course, Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts* introduced fans to the Fantastic Four and the New Avengers, respectively. The latter team drew upon several different projects to bring its members into the MCU, especially Black Widow. And the Wakandans are already well established, most notably with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But the past few years of Marvel projects have also been teasing the existence of at least two more teams. Avengers: Doomsday will finally see the MCU come face to face with Fox’s X-Men. Films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Marvels featured cameos by popular X-Men characters, and Deadpool & Wolverine completed the mutants’ introduction. Meanwhile, X-Men ‘97 — while set in a different universe — reminded fans why they love these characters. But with more than two decades of films, the X-Men, their dynamic, and their powers hardly need an introduction to audiences. Rather, another team will have an uphill battle ahead in Avengers: Doomsday.

Captain America’s Avengers Team Now Needs to Find Its Own Identity Quickly

The last time the Avengers assembled was at the Battle of Earth. Following Tony Stark’s sacrifice, the team essentially disbanded. From a creative standpoint, this made sense for the MCU, as it would give the Multiverse Saga space to rebuild Earth’s Mightiest Heroes from the ground up. The trouble was that the Avengers still haven’t been rebuilt at all. In fact, the first mention of reassembling them was in Captain America: Brave New World, released just a year before Avengers: Doomsday. And yet, the new Avengers led by Sam Wilson’s Captain America — not the New Avengers led, it seems, by Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova — will be central to this climactic chapter. In addition to Captain America, the team will reportedly include Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Falcon (Danny Ramirez).

If this were a less complicated Avengers sequel, that team wouldn’t feel so rushed. But as Thor points out in the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer, he doesn’t even know who half of the heroes in the film are. With the exception of his relationship with Falcon, we don’t even know what Captain America’s leadership looks like. And this Avengers team is the only team in the film that doesn’t have even a single movie where they work together. It’s hard to imagine Avengers: Doomsday will have much of a chance to establish this new team dynamic before they rush into action due to all the whole universes colliding. With so much of a focus on expanding its hero roster, the Multiverse Saga forgot to connect all the dots within the Sacred Timeline, which would have only raised the stakes when other teams enter the fight.

Do you think the Multiverse Saga should have laid more groundwork to establish Captain America’s new Avengers team? Let us know in the comments section below!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.