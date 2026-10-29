Adam Driver’s Wild Dinosaur Sci-Fi Is a Free Streaming Hit 3 Years After Underperforming at the Box Office

When it comes to sci-fi movies, there are two general elements that are usually sure-fire crowd pleasers: time travel and dinosaurs. Think about it for a second. Jurassic Park (and the franchise that spawned from the 1993 hit) is an absolute crowd pleaser. Pixar’s The Good Dinosaur, while animated, is also a delight. And then there’s time travel. There are dozens of great time travel sci-fi movies, including everything from the classic Back to the Future and twistier fare like Edge of Tomorrow. But what happens when you combine those two elements? You get a movie that may not have been a huge box office smash, but three years on is a free streaming hit — but you also get a movie that most people have been misunderstanding for years.

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Currently sitting at number six on Tubi’s Top 10 movies list is 65. The film, released in 2023 stars Adam Driver as an astronaut who crash lands on a prehistoric Earth and has to help a young girl (played by Ariana Greenblatt) survive a world with dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. It’s an action-packed adventure that of course had dinosaurs, but there’s something about 65 that most fans miss: while it looks like a time travel sci fi, the truth is that it’s not. The story is a little more complex than that.

Sorry, 65 Is Actually An Alien Arrival Story With Dinosaurs, Not a Time Travel One

Image Courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

When you look at 65 it is easy to assume that it’s a time travel movie. Driver’s character is an astronaut, he arrives on a spaceship, he is using advanced technology and weapons, and his clothing, along with that of the young girl, Koah, is more modern in its appearance. Given that the passengers on the spaceship were also in suspended animation, it is easy to assume that Mills (Driver) comes from the future. Instead, the actual story is that Mills is from an advanced planet called Somaris and he is from the same time period he arrives on Earth in — 65 million years ago (hence the title).

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This detail doesn’t change the idea of the movie as a survival tale against dinosaurs per se, but it does add an additional element. This isn’t just a man trying to survive his home world just in an alien time but a full-on stranger to Earth in every way. Add to it the existential threat of the asteroid that causes the extinction of the dinosaurs is looming, knowing that Mills and Koa are from another planet and their only hope is to escape Earth via a shuttle makes the story all that more high-stakes and interesting. It’s unique and different than what you might expect and while it didn’t necessarily do well with critics, it’s a solid watch. If you’re looking for a sci-fi that subverts popular tropes, this is one to check out.

65 is currently streaming free on Tubi.