5 Comic Book TV Shows That Were Masterpieces From Beginning To End

Adaptations of comic book stories and characters have become a staple of modern entertainment, with superhero stories in particular dominating the movie and TV industries. With the onset of franchises that seek to adapt a large shared universe from the comic book source material, the appeal of the genre has never been higher. While much of its success has come on the big screen, the superhero renaissance has also come in other forms. The TV shows of the MCU have brought some incredible comic book stories to life in an episodic format, and other adaptations of other comic book characters have been equally impressive.

Over the years, there have been many great TV shows based on comic books. However, few can claim complete perfection, as maintaining quality over an extended run is not a simple task. Some shows were able to achieve just that, though, and stand out as true masterpieces of comic book TV from start to finish.

5) X-Men ’97 (Season 1)

The original X-Men: The Animated Series was one of the animated shows that defined the ’90s, and holds a special place in the hearts of many fans as a result. However, where the original show had its low points, the revival, X-Men ’97, did not. At the time of writing, only a single season of the show has been released, but it was truly perfect from beginning to end.

X-Men ’97 saw the characters of X-Men: The Animated Series return, picking up the story of the previous show where it was left off. Capitalizing on nostalgia while also tapping into the elements that have made the superhero genre such a modern success, X-Men ’97 was able to convey the qualities that have made the titular team such a mainstay in the comics, delivering incredible moments of fan service and spinning a gripping story that was surprisingly powerful. The first season of the show was truly flawless, setting an increidbly high bar for those that are set to follow.

4) Legion

Often cited as an unfairly cancelled superhero TV show that deserves a reboot, Legion is another X-Men story. The live-action adaptation of the titular character was always a hugely ambitious project, as his reality-warping powers were always likely to present a considerable challenge. Running for three seasons before its cancellation, Legion continues to stand out as one of Marvel’s best TV shows.

It’s fair to say that Marvel’s overlooked X-Men show had some weird episodes, but all of them contributed to the overall feel of Legion. The show was impeccable throughout, told from the perspective of its unreliable narrator in the form of David Haller, loosely connecting to the X-Men movie franchise in the process. All three seasons of the show received acclaim for the various creative elements involved with adapting Legion, and it endures as a comic book TV masterpiece.

3) Watchmen

Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen is one of the most acclaimed comic book series ever made, so the TV show of the same name’s place on this list may not seem surprising. After the success of the 2009 movie adaptation, the 2019 TV show instead opted to tell a new story within the world of Watchmen, serving as a sequel to the comic book story. The HBO show ran for only a single season, but its nine-episode span was completely perfect.

Damon Lindelof’s vision for the show to be a remix of the original Watchmen comics worked brilliantly. Feeling both a part of the continuity and its own original entity, the 2019 series was a masterpiece from beginning to end. One of the most brutal superhero TV shows ever made, Watchmen is able to deliver social commentary without losing sight of its comic book source material. Lindelof has stated he currently has no plans to continue the show, seemingly choosing to leave it on a high note, as the show remains flawless.

2) Loki

Loki is one of the MCU’s most beloved characters, with his popularity having seen him transform from a villain to an antihero and, eventually, into a hero in his own right. Naturally, his solo show, Loki, stands out as the MCU’s best TV show, with its Multiverse narrative putting the titular character to perfect use. The two seasons of the show involve Loki’s discovery of, and subsequent work with, the Time Variance Authority, opening up the Multiverse for the wider MCU.

There’s a reason Loki is one of the MCU’s most rewatchable TV shows. Tom Hiddleston’s charismatic performance, combined with a great supporting cast and a fun Multiversal premise, makes it an exceptional piece of television. It’s a show that feels truly engaging in every single scene, making it another comic book masterpiece on the small screen.

1) Batman: The Animated Series

There are very few superhero TV shows as beloved as Batman: The Animated Series. Not only did the show define the genre in the 1990s, but it also helped shape Batman adaptations for years to come, and is still cited as an inspiration for the hero’s stories in various media. Airing for 85 episodes over two seasons, Batman: The Animated Series is widely considered one of the best comic book TV shows of all time.

The best episodes of Batman: The Animated Series are especially memorable, but there simply isn’t a single bad episode in the show’s entire run. From the way it brings Gotham City to life as a shadowy metropolis, to its excellent incarnations of many different Batman villains, there’s not a single story in the show that doesn’t feel flawless. It’s truly a masterpiece of animation from beginning to end, and deserves to be remembered as one of the best comic book adaptations ever made.

