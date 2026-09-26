Every Movie and TV Show Coming To Paramount+ in October 2026

It is officially fall, and we don’t just mean because the calendar says so. Sure, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting cooler, and yes, the calendar does indeed say that fall is here, but the world of entertainment is announcing autumn’s presence, too. A new season of television has been rolling out with new series and returning favorites, and it is also the time of the month when streamers reveal their new lineups for the coming month. With October just a few days away, we’ve gotten lineups form Netflix, HBO Max, and more and now, it’s Paramount+’s turn to reveal all the movies and television coming to the platform for the new month.
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As has been the case with the other major streaming platforms, October will bring some movies perfectly suited to Halloween streaming. Movies like A Haunted House and A Haunted House 2, Doctor Sleep, and both Hotel Transylvania movies are just a few of the films for a Halloween watch. But there are other offerings as well, including Challengers, Planes Trains and Automobiles, and of course a lot of television series. You can check out for yourself the full list of what’s coming to Paramount+ in October for yourself below!
October 1st
Big Brother Season 28 Season Finale – CBS Original Series**
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Night At The Roxbury
A Simple Plan
An Unfinished Life
Apocalypse Now Redux
Beastly*
Blink Twice
Challengers
Colossal
Coneheads
Crimes of the Future
Doctor Sleep
Drag Me to Hell
Firestarter
Grizzly Night*
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
Hostage
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Was a Stranger*
It Follows
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Killer Joe
Kingpin
Love & Basketball
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Marvelous and the Black Hole*
Mr. Holmes
Noah
Old School
One Mile: Chapter One
One Mile: Chapter Two
Parasite
Paycheck
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Rock of Ages
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
She’s All That
She’s Out of My League
Side Effects*
Sleeping Dogs
Smoke Signals
Stardust
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
The Equalizer 2
The Hustle
The Idea of You
The Intern
The Layover
The Mexican
The Snowman
The Wedding Singer
Troy
Twisted
Urban Cowboy
V for Vendetta
View from the Top
We Were Soldiers
We’re the Millers
When Harry Met Sally
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
You Can Count On Me
Yours, Mine & Ours
October 4th
Marshals Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
Tracker Season 4 – CBS Original Series**
October 5th
CIA Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
FBI Season 9 – CBS Original Series**
Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
This Is Us Seasons 1-6
October 6th
NCIS Season 24 – CBS Original Series**
NCIS: New York – NEW CBS Original Series**
NCIS: Origins Season 3 – CBS Original Series**
October 8th
Cupertino – NEW CBS Original Series**
Elsbeth Season 4 – CBS Original Series**
Eternally Yours – NEW CBS Original Series**
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 CBS Original Series**
October 9th
Avatar: Seven Havens | NEW Paramount+ Animated Series
Boston Blue Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
Fire Country Season 5 – CBS Original Series**
Sheriff Country Season 2 – CBS Original Series**
October 10th
48 Hours Season 39 – CBS Original Series**
UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan
October 13th
Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 10 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
The Varnell Hill Show | Season Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
Wildling
October 14th
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Seasons 1-6
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Seasons 7-12
Wylde Pak Seasons 1-2
October 16th
Tulsa King | Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series
October 17th
UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott
October 19th
V for Vengeance
October 21st
All The Queen’s Men Season 5, Part 2 | Finale Season | Paramount+ Original Series
SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up – Nickelodeon
October 22nd
Aussie Shore Season 3 – MTV
October 23rd
Formula 1: Austin 2026
October 25th
A Course Called Ireland | NEW Paramount+ Docuseries
October 28th
The Challenge | Season 42 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series
Hanging By A Wire*
The Loud House Season 9
Ridiculousness Seasons 13-15
October 29th
Ghosts S6 Halloween Special – CBS Original Series**
October 30th
Dexter Resurrection Season 2 | Showtime Original Series*
A Brush with Christmas
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
A Dash of Christmas
B&B Merry
Christmas on Candy Cane Lane
Christmas on Windmill Way
Christmas Time Is Here
Crown Prince of Christmas
Get Him Back for Christmas
The Great Christmas Switch