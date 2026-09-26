Every Movie and TV Show Coming To Paramount+ in October 2026

It is officially fall, and we don’t just mean because the calendar says so. Sure, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting cooler, and yes, the calendar does indeed say that fall is here, but the world of entertainment is announcing autumn’s presence, too. A new season of television has been rolling out with new series and returning favorites, and it is also the time of the month when streamers reveal their new lineups for the coming month. With October just a few days away, we’ve gotten lineups form Netflix, HBO Max, and more and now, it’s Paramount+’s turn to reveal all the movies and television coming to the platform for the new month.

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As has been the case with the other major streaming platforms, October will bring some movies perfectly suited to Halloween streaming. Movies like A Haunted House and A Haunted House 2, Doctor Sleep, and both Hotel Transylvania movies are just a few of the films for a Halloween watch. But there are other offerings as well, including Challengers, Planes Trains and Automobiles, and of course a lot of television series. You can check out for yourself the full list of what’s coming to Paramount+ in October for yourself below!

October 1st

Big Brother Season 28 Season Finale – CBS Original Series**

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Night At The Roxbury

A Simple Plan

An Unfinished Life

Apocalypse Now Redux

Beastly*

Blink Twice

Challengers

Colossal

Coneheads

Crimes of the Future

Doctor Sleep

Drag Me to Hell

Firestarter

Grizzly Night*

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hostage

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Was a Stranger*

It Follows

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Killer Joe

Kingpin

Love & Basketball

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Marvelous and the Black Hole*

Mr. Holmes

Noah

Old School

One Mile: Chapter One

One Mile: Chapter Two

Parasite

Paycheck

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Rock of Ages

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

She’s All That

She’s Out of My League

Side Effects*

Sleeping Dogs

Smoke Signals

Stardust

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Equalizer 2

The Hustle

The Idea of You

The Intern

The Layover

The Mexican

The Snowman

The Wedding Singer

Troy

Twisted

Urban Cowboy

V for Vendetta

View from the Top

We Were Soldiers

We’re the Millers

When Harry Met Sally

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

You Can Count On Me

Yours, Mine & Ours

October 4th

Marshals Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

Tracker Season 4 – CBS Original Series**

October 5th

CIA Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

FBI Season 9 – CBS Original Series**

Harlan Coben’s Final Twist Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

This Is Us Seasons 1-6

October 6th

NCIS Season 24 – CBS Original Series**

NCIS: New York – NEW CBS Original Series**

NCIS: Origins Season 3 – CBS Original Series**

October 8th

Cupertino – NEW CBS Original Series**

Elsbeth Season 4 – CBS Original Series**

Eternally Yours – NEW CBS Original Series**

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Season 3 CBS Original Series**

October 9th

Avatar: Seven Havens | NEW Paramount+ Animated Series

Boston Blue Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

Fire Country Season 5 – CBS Original Series**

Sheriff Country Season 2 – CBS Original Series**

October 10th

48 Hours Season 39 – CBS Original Series**

UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Duncan

October 13th

Dana White’s Contender Series | Season 10 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

The Varnell Hill Show | Season Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

Wildling

October 14th

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Seasons 1-6

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Seasons 7-12

Wylde Pak Seasons 1-2

October 16th

Tulsa King | Season 4 | Paramount+ Original Series

October 17th

UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs. Malott

October 19th

V for Vengeance

October 21st

All The Queen’s Men Season 5, Part 2 | Finale Season | Paramount+ Original Series

SpongeBob & Patrick’s Timeline Twist-Up – Nickelodeon

October 22nd

Aussie Shore Season 3 – MTV

October 23rd

Formula 1: Austin 2026

October 25th

A Course Called Ireland | NEW Paramount+ Docuseries

October 28th

The Challenge | Season 42 Finale | Paramount+ Original Series

Hanging By A Wire*

The Loud House Season 9

Ridiculousness Seasons 13-15

October 29th

Ghosts S6 Halloween Special – CBS Original Series**

October 30th

Dexter Resurrection Season 2 | Showtime Original Series*

A Brush with Christmas

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

A Dash of Christmas

B&B Merry

Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

Christmas on Windmill Way

Christmas Time Is Here

Crown Prince of Christmas

Get Him Back for Christmas

The Great Christmas Switch