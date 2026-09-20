Peacock Gets Ready For Halloween With Killer New Streaming Lineup (Including Crystal Lake)

We’re just across the halfway point for the month of September, and while that typically means we’re looking ahead to the release of new streaming catalogs across all platforms this is not your typical time of year. Sure, it’s fall and that’s something worth celebrating for a lot of folks. It’s the return of pumpkin spice everything season which is also some people really get into. But crossing the mid-September threshold also means that we are coming up on what for horror fans is the biggest and best holiday of them all. That’s right, we’re creeping up on Halloween and while the kids get costumed up and score candy, for a lot of us we’ll be looking for thrills, chills, frights, and delights of the movie and television sort — and Peacock plans to have that covered.

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Peacock has revealed their Halloween 2026 streaming list and it’s going to be a killer lineup for fans, offering a mix of brand-new terrifying tales, creepy classics, and even family frights perfect for all ages. The best part is that you don’t actually have to wait until October for it to kick off. The lineup includes a wealth of great, scary programming available right now, new titles coming later this month, and then all the goodies dropping in October, too. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s even the highly anticipated Crystal Lake coming to Peacock on October 15th as part of this lineup. Want to see all the great spooky season streams headed your way? Read on!

September 26th

Bagman

September 28th

Mr. Mercedes, Seasons 1-3

Resident Alien, Seasons 1-4

Scare Tactics

September 29th

Lisa Frankenstein

October 1st

3 From Hell

10 Cloverfield Lane

28 Weeks Later

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

American Psycho

Ava’s Possessions

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Bloodthirsty

Boo! A Madea Halloween

The Boogeyman

The Boxtrolls

Brightburn

Camel Spiders

Cloverfield

Coraline

The Covenant

The Crazies

The Dead 2

Dead Birds

Death Becomes Her

Detention of the Dead

The Devil’s Rejects

Dinocroc vs Supergator

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Embrace of the Vampire (1995)

Embrace of the Vampire (2013)

The Fly (1986)

Freaky

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th – Part II

Friday the 13th – Part III

Fright Night

From Dusk Till Dawn

The Grudge

Hannibal

The Hatred

The Haunting

House of 1000 Corpses

The Howling: Reborn

The Inhabitant

It Waits

Jennifer’s Body

Krampus

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Last Exorcism

The Last House Left

Last Night In Soho

Leatherface

Lesbian Vampire Killers

Ma

Metamorphosis: The Alien Factor

Mindhunters

Monster House

Monsters: Dark Consent

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

Neon Lights

The Omen (1976)

Paranormal Activity

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones

Paranorman

The People Under the Stars

Pinocchio Unstrung

The Prodigy (2019)

The Rambler

The Ring

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

Saw

Scary Movie

The Scorpion King

Scream (1996)

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Silent House

Sinister

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Strangers

Train to Busan

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula

Uncle Drew

Van Helsing

What Lies Beneath

Where the Scary Things Are

The Wicker Tree

October 5th

Night Swim

October 15th

Crystal Lake

October 24th

Haunted Heist

Available Now

1BR

30 Miles From Nowhere

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Abattoir

Against The Night

Alien: Covenant

All Souls Day: Dia De Los Muertos

Alligator

Alpha Alert

Asylum: Twisted Horrors and Fantasy Tales

Bambi: The Reckoning

The Birds

Black Christmas (1974)

Black Water

Bride of Frankenstein

Burning Bright

The Burrowers

Butchers

The Call

Camp Pleasant Lake

Candyman (1992)

Candyman III: Day of the Dead

Catacombs

Cinderella’s Curse

Columbo: Prescription Murder

Columbo: Ransom for a Dead Man

Come Play

Creature from the Black Lagoon

The Cult of Humpty Dumpty

The Curse of Humpty Dumpty

Curve

Dashcam

Dawn of the Dead

Day of the Dead (1985)

Day of the Dead (2008)

Daylight’s End

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Deliveries from Eva

Disturbia

Dogface: A Traphouse Horror

Dollhouse

Donnie Darko (Director’s Cut)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me to Hell

Dreamscape

Easter Bunny Massacre

The Endless

Evil Born

The Exorcist III

The Exorcist: Believer

Eye for an Eye

Fairest of Them All

Final Girl

Finders Keepers

The First Purge

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The Forever Purge

Frankenstein (1931)

Friend Request

Get Out

Ginger Snaps

Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed

Gingers Snaps Back: The Beginning

The Grudge 2

Halloween (2018)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Halloween Kills

The Hatching

The Housemaid

Hush (2016)

Husk

In This House

Incarnation

Induced

Induced 2

The Invisible Man (1933)

It Follows

Jack and Jill

Jack and Jill 3

Jack and Jill: The Hills of Hell

Jack Frost (2022)

Jack Goes Home

Knock at the Cabin

Krampus: The Return

Lake Alice

The Last Exorcism

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The Lazarus Effect

Let Us In

The Little Mermaid

The Madness of Humpty Dumpty

The Man in the White Van

The Messengers (2007)

Misfortune

Mother Krampus

The Mummy (1932)

Navy Seals vs. Zombies

Never Let Go (2024)

The New Daughter

Night of the Living Dead

Night Wolf

Nocturnal Animals

Nothing Left to Fear

Old

Pet

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare

Phantasm

Phantasm 2

Phantasm 4

Phantasm: Ravager

Phantom of the Opera (1943)

Phobic

Piranha (1978)

Popeye’s Revenge

The Presence (2010)

Priest (2011)

Prom Night

Psycho

Purgatory

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Queen: the Awakening

Resurrection Road

Ride Scare

The Ring Window

Rumpelstiltskin

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

The Scorpion King

Shutter Island

Sinister

Sinister 2

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

Slayer

Sleepaway Camp

Soul Survivors

Split

The Spore

Starz Inside: Bloodsucking Cinema

Stephen King’s A Good Marriage

Story Game

The Strangers: Chapter 3

Summoned

Synchronic

Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight

Terrifier

The Terror Experiment

Terror in a Texas Town

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition

The Invitation

They/Them

The Thing (2011)

Tooth Fairy: Drill to Kill

Tooth Fairy: Queen of Pain

Triangle

The Turn of the Screw

Unfriended: Dark Web

Werewolf of London

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Wish Upon

The Wolf Man (1941)

You Should Have Left It

You’re Not Alone

Frights For the Whole Family

Warner Bros. Pictures

The Addams Family (2018)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Boxtrolls

Casper (1995)

Coraline

Death Becomes Her

The Dog Who Saved Halloween

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Kubo and the Two Strings

Monster Family

Monster House

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy (1932)

The Mummy Returns

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Devil Fish

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Legend of Boggy Creek 2

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Beginning of the End

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Hercules Against the Moon Men

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Mitchell

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Pod People

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Robot Holocaust

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Swamp Diamonds

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Pumaman

Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare

Paranorman

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Sharknado

Sharknado: The Second One

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Spookley: The Square Pumpkin

Spooky Season Series

13 Nights of Elvira, Season 1

Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Season 1-3

Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Season 1-7

Ash vs Evil Dead, Season 1-3

Based On A True Story, Season 1-2

Bedlam, Season 1-2

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Season 1-2

Buried in the Backyard, Season 4-6

Charmed, Season 1-8

Chucky, Season 1-3

Crystal Lake, Season 1

Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats., Season 1

Dark Shadows, Season 2

Darknet, Season 1

Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1

Dr. Death Season 1-2

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story, Season 1

The Fades, Season 1

Frankenstein, Season 1

A Friend of the Family, Season 1

Fright Krewe, Season 1

Ghosting, Season 1-2

Girl In the Woods, Season 1

Grimm, Season 1-6

Hammer House of Horror, Season 1

Hemlock Grove, Season 1-3

The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise, Season 1

Hysteria!, Season 1

In the Flesh, Season 1-2

John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, Season 1

John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, Season 1

Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Season 1

Madagascar: A Little Wild (Halloween Special, S1, Ep 7)

Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-3

Munsters, Season 1-2

On Death Row, Season 1-2

One of Us Is Lying, Season 1-2

Paranormal Witness, Season 1-5

Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, Season 1 & 3

The Purge, Season 1-2

Resident Alien, Season 1-4

Scare Tactics, Season 1

Smother, Season 1-2

SNL: Halloween (2013)

SNL: Presents: Halloween (2-17)

Spine Chilling Stories, Season 1-6

Supernatural Academy, Season 1

Teacup, Season 1

The Triangle, Season 1

Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Season 1

Vampire Academy, Season 1

The Originals, Season 1-5

Unsolved Mysteries With Dennis Farina, Season 1-8

Unsolved Mysteries With Robert Stack, Season 1-12

The Vampire Diaries, Season 1-8

Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2

War of the Worlds, Season 1

Wolf Like Me, Season 1-2

Wolfblood, Season 1-3

Women Behind Bars, Season 1-4

World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-5

Z Nation, Season 1-5