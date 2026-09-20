Peacock Gets Ready For Halloween With Killer New Streaming Lineup (Including Crystal Lake)

We’re just across the halfway point for the month of September, and while that typically means we’re looking ahead to the release of new streaming catalogs across all platforms this is not your typical time of year. Sure, it’s fall and that’s something worth celebrating for a lot of folks. It’s the return of pumpkin spice everything season which is also some people really get into. But crossing the mid-September threshold also means that we are coming up on what for horror fans is the biggest and best holiday of them all. That’s right, we’re creeping up on Halloween and while the kids get costumed up and score candy, for a lot of us we’ll be looking for thrills, chills, frights, and delights of the movie and television sort — and Peacock plans to have that covered.
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Peacock has revealed their Halloween 2026 streaming list and it’s going to be a killer lineup for fans, offering a mix of brand-new terrifying tales, creepy classics, and even family frights perfect for all ages. The best part is that you don’t actually have to wait until October for it to kick off. The lineup includes a wealth of great, scary programming available right now, new titles coming later this month, and then all the goodies dropping in October, too. And if that wasn’t enough, there’s even the highly anticipated Crystal Lake coming to Peacock on October 15th as part of this lineup. Want to see all the great spooky season streams headed your way? Read on!
September 26th
Bagman
September 28th
Mr. Mercedes, Seasons 1-3
Resident Alien, Seasons 1-4
Scare Tactics
September 29th
Lisa Frankenstein
October 1st
3 From Hell
10 Cloverfield Lane
28 Weeks Later
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
American Psycho
Ava’s Possessions
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Bloodthirsty
Boo! A Madea Halloween
The Boogeyman
The Boxtrolls
Brightburn
Camel Spiders
Cloverfield
Coraline
The Covenant
The Crazies
The Dead 2
Dead Birds
Death Becomes Her
Detention of the Dead
The Devil’s Rejects
Dinocroc vs Supergator
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Embrace of the Vampire (1995)
Embrace of the Vampire (2013)
The Fly (1986)
Freaky
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th – Part II
Friday the 13th – Part III
Fright Night
From Dusk Till Dawn
The Grudge
Hannibal
The Hatred
The Haunting
House of 1000 Corpses
The Howling: Reborn
The Inhabitant
It Waits
Jennifer’s Body
Krampus
Kubo and the Two Strings
The Last Exorcism
The Last House Left
Last Night In Soho
Leatherface
Lesbian Vampire Killers
Ma
Metamorphosis: The Alien Factor
Mindhunters
Monster House
Monsters: Dark Consent
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy Returns
Neon Lights
The Omen (1976)
Paranormal Activity
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones
Paranorman
The People Under the Stars
Pinocchio Unstrung
The Prodigy (2019)
The Rambler
The Ring
Rob Zombie’s Halloween
Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
Saw
Scary Movie
The Scorpion King
Scream (1996)
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Silence of the Lambs
Silent Hill
Silent House
Sinister
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Strangers
Train to Busan
Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
Uncle Drew
Van Helsing
What Lies Beneath
Where the Scary Things Are
The Wicker Tree
October 5th
Night Swim
October 15th
Crystal Lake
October 24th
Haunted Heist
Available Now
1BR
30 Miles From Nowhere
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Abattoir
Against The Night
Alien: Covenant
All Souls Day: Dia De Los Muertos
Alligator
Alpha Alert
Asylum: Twisted Horrors and Fantasy Tales
Bambi: The Reckoning
The Birds
Black Christmas (1974)
Black Water
Bride of Frankenstein
Burning Bright
The Burrowers
Butchers
The Call
Camp Pleasant Lake
Candyman (1992)
Candyman III: Day of the Dead
Catacombs
Cinderella’s Curse
Columbo: Prescription Murder
Columbo: Ransom for a Dead Man
Come Play
Creature from the Black Lagoon
The Cult of Humpty Dumpty
The Curse of Humpty Dumpty
Curve
Dashcam
Dawn of the Dead
Day of the Dead (1985)
Day of the Dead (2008)
Daylight’s End
Deliver Us from Evil (2014)
Deliveries from Eva
Disturbia
Dogface: A Traphouse Horror
Dollhouse
Donnie Darko (Director’s Cut)
Dracula (1931)
Drag Me to Hell
Dreamscape
Easter Bunny Massacre
The Endless
Evil Born
The Exorcist III
The Exorcist: Believer
Eye for an Eye
Fairest of Them All
Final Girl
Finders Keepers
The First Purge
Five Nights at Freddy’s
The Forever Purge
Frankenstein (1931)
Friend Request
Get Out
Ginger Snaps
Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed
Gingers Snaps Back: The Beginning
The Grudge 2
Halloween (2018)
Halloween II
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Halloween Kills
The Hatching
The Housemaid
Hush (2016)
Husk
In This House
Incarnation
Induced
Induced 2
The Invisible Man (1933)
It Follows
Jack and Jill
Jack and Jill 3
Jack and Jill: The Hills of Hell
Jack Frost (2022)
Jack Goes Home
Knock at the Cabin
Krampus: The Return
Lake Alice
The Last Exorcism
The Last Voyage of the Demeter
The Lazarus Effect
Let Us In
The Little Mermaid
The Madness of Humpty Dumpty
The Man in the White Van
The Messengers (2007)
Misfortune
Mother Krampus
The Mummy (1932)
Navy Seals vs. Zombies
Never Let Go (2024)
The New Daughter
Night of the Living Dead
Night Wolf
Nocturnal Animals
Nothing Left to Fear
Old
Pet
Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare
Phantasm
Phantasm 2
Phantasm 4
Phantasm: Ravager
Phantom of the Opera (1943)
Phobic
Piranha (1978)
Popeye’s Revenge
The Presence (2010)
Priest (2011)
Prom Night
Psycho
Purgatory
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Queen: the Awakening
Resurrection Road
Ride Scare
The Ring Window
Rumpelstiltskin
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
The Scorpion King
Shutter Island
Sinister
Sinister 2
The Sixth Sense
The Skeleton Key
Slayer
Sleepaway Camp
Soul Survivors
Split
The Spore
Starz Inside: Bloodsucking Cinema
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
Story Game
The Strangers: Chapter 3
Summoned
Synchronic
Tales From the Crypt: Demon Knight
Terrifier
The Terror Experiment
Terror in a Texas Town
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: 40th Anniversary Edition
The Invitation
They/Them
The Thing (2011)
Tooth Fairy: Drill to Kill
Tooth Fairy: Queen of Pain
Triangle
The Turn of the Screw
Unfriended: Dark Web
Werewolf of London
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Wish Upon
The Wolf Man (1941)
You Should Have Left It
You’re Not Alone
Frights For the Whole Family
The Addams Family (2018)
The Addams Family 2 (2021)
The Boxtrolls
Casper (1995)
Coraline
Death Becomes Her
The Dog Who Saved Halloween
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Kubo and the Two Strings
Monster Family
Monster House
The Mummy (1999)
The Mummy (1932)
The Mummy Returns
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Devil Fish
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Legend of Boggy Creek 2
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Beginning of the End
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Hercules Against the Moon Men
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Mitchell
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Pod People
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Robot Holocaust
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Swamp Diamonds
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Pumaman
Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare
Paranorman
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Sharknado
Sharknado: The Second One
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Spookley: The Square Pumpkin
Spooky Season Series
13 Nights of Elvira, Season 1
Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Season 1-3
Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Season 1-7
Ash vs Evil Dead, Season 1-3
Based On A True Story, Season 1-2
Bedlam, Season 1-2
Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Season 1-2
Buried in the Backyard, Season 4-6
Charmed, Season 1-8
Chucky, Season 1-3
Crystal Lake, Season 1
Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats., Season 1
Dark Shadows, Season 2
Darknet, Season 1
Dateline: The Last Day, Season 1
Dr. Death Season 1-2
Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story, Season 1
The Fades, Season 1
Frankenstein, Season 1
A Friend of the Family, Season 1
Fright Krewe, Season 1
Ghosting, Season 1-2
Girl In the Woods, Season 1
Grimm, Season 1-6
Hammer House of Horror, Season 1
Hemlock Grove, Season 1-3
The Hillside Strangler: Devil in Disguise, Season 1
Hysteria!, Season 1
In the Flesh, Season 1-2
John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams, Season 1
John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, Season 1
Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Season 1
Madagascar: A Little Wild (Halloween Special, S1, Ep 7)
Mr. Mercedes, Season 1-3
Munsters, Season 1-2
On Death Row, Season 1-2
One of Us Is Lying, Season 1-2
Paranormal Witness, Season 1-5
Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal, Season 1 & 3
The Purge, Season 1-2
Resident Alien, Season 1-4
Scare Tactics, Season 1
Smother, Season 1-2
SNL: Halloween (2013)
SNL: Presents: Halloween (2-17)
Spine Chilling Stories, Season 1-6
Supernatural Academy, Season 1
Teacup, Season 1
The Triangle, Season 1
Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Season 1
Vampire Academy, Season 1
The Originals, Season 1-5
Unsolved Mysteries With Dennis Farina, Season 1-8
Unsolved Mysteries With Robert Stack, Season 1-12
The Vampire Diaries, Season 1-8
Vampire Princess Miyu, Season 1-2
War of the Worlds, Season 1
Wolf Like Me, Season 1-2
Wolfblood, Season 1-3
Women Behind Bars, Season 1-4
World’s Most Evil Killers, Season 1-5
Z Nation, Season 1-5