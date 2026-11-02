Everyone Forgot Chuck Norris Made a National Treasure Meets Indiana Jones Flop and It’s Now a Free Streaming Hit

When it comes to big action movies, Chuck Norris was the go-to martial arts star for several decades pretty much up to his death in March 2026. Yet in 1986 he made a completely unexpected pivot to a fast-talking, globe-trotting treasure hunt movie that could have given Indiana Jones and Nicolas Cage’s National Treasure character Ben Gates a run for their money. Or at least it could have if it had been a good movie, but as many reviews attest to, it was probably one of the biggest misfires of the martial arts icon’s career. It is therefore not surprising that most people have forgotten that Firewalker even exists, which could be why the film has found unexpected success on free streaming platform Tubi on its 40th anniversary despite some other big movies being added to the platform on November 1.

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Chuck Norris’ Firewalker is possibly a movie that falls into the category of needed to be seen to be believed, just don’t expect to find it ground-breaking or memorable in any way if you watch it. The basic story focuses on two men and a woman who attempt to track down some lost gold in an Aztec temple, traversing through danger-filled jungle in order to get there. There is not much more to say about the plot as the film is an almost perfect template movie that takes all the classic tropes of adventure movies that came before and doesn’t have the budget to make up for a lacking story with big special effects. Firewalker was released by Cannon Films, the studio behind movies like Masters of the Universe, Cobra, and the franchise-killer, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. Perhaps this helps to understand the type of movie you will see if you hop onto Tubi to check out Firewalker now.

Chuck Norris Wanted to Show his Lighter Side With Firewalker

Courtesy of Cannon Films

Sometimes being typecast in a certain role is not the worst thing in the world, especially for a tough martial arts expert working in Hollywood in the 1980s. Norris firmly established himself Cannon Films’ dealer of brutal cinema justice with movies like Missing in Action and The Delta Force, but in the mid-80s the actor decided that he wanted to give his audience something they would not expect; an all-out comedy. According to reports, Norris’ own pitch for the movie to Cannon executives called it a mix of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Crocodile Dundee, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Who could possibly resist that heady cocktail of previous blockbuster hits? Maybe someone should have and saved everyone the pain of seeing reviews that could not have been much worse, including one from renowned critic Roger Ebert that called out the “numerous continuity errors” while noting that the film only gets away with borrowing everything from other films because “in literature, it’s called plagiarism. In the movies, it’s homage.”

Ebert was not alone in his opinion, explaining why the film struggled to get any kind of positive reaction from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the compiled historical reviews and modern reassessments have resulted in an 8% Tomatometer score, with very few redeeming features being noted by anyone other than the fact that Norris can still throw a decent punch and kick someone into submission even in a PG comedy. The audience score sits on 33%, because in the end, this is Chuck Norris we are talking about and most Chuck Norris movies come with the cast-iron guarantee that if you tune in for a Chuck Norris flick then you will get exactly that. It is almost its own brand of “so-bad-it’s-good,” which is probably why it has now scored an unexpected win on free streaming.

Do you remember Chuck Norris’ Firewalker? Let us know in the comments.