4 Beloved ‘80s Movies that Roger Ebert Absolutely Roasted, Including Zero Stars for a Franchise Starter

There has never been a film critic more famous than Roger Ebert. His name is synonymous with the job, and during the time when he was most prominent in the ’80s and ’90s, people were eager to see what he and his reviewing partner, George Siskel, felt about movies. Their show, Sneak Previews, was appointment viewing for many film lovers. Roger Ebert’s opinion was highly valued by so many people, but of course, he didn’t always agree with the masses. Some of the most beloved and critically acclaimed films of all time were viewed as lackluster by Ebert, which further showed that he was always being honest with his views. Movies like Harold and Maude, The Usual Suspects, Edward Scissorhands, and The Warriors are just a few of the projects that Ebert thought were nowhere near as good as the masses felt. This actually happened a handful of times with some classics from the ’80s.

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A few films from the ’80s received poor reviews from Ebert, yet were either acclaimed by other critics or have become cult classics over the years. In one case, Ebert gave a film the rare zero-star treatment, even though it went on to spawn an entire franchise.

4) Blue Velvet

There’s a good chance that 1986’s Blue Velvet is Roger Ebert’s most memorable negative review. The film is considered an all-time great from an incredible director, David Lynch. Holding a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Blue Velvet was praised for its captivating story about two people solving a grisly murder, yet it was also a controversial project for its sexual and violent content. That was a big part of Ebert giving it just one star, as he felt the rest of the movie’s quality didn’t justify the explicit content it depicted.

Ebert said, “She [actress Isabella Rossellini] is degraded, slapped around, humiliated and undressed in front of the camera. And when you ask an actress to endure those experiences, you should keep your side of the bargain by putting her in an important film.” Ebert believed that if you were going to go as far as Blue Velvet did, then the end result needed to be a great film that spoke about something important, which he felt Blue Velvet didn’t do, making the whole endeavor kind of a waste.

3) Hellraiser

Like a lot of horror franchises, not every installment of Hellraiser was a critical darling, but the 1987 original is one of the best horror movies of the ’80s. Clive Barker’s film, based on his own novella, introduced the world to Pinhead and the Cenobites, who have become icons of the genre. Roger Ebert didn’t see it as a future classic, though, awarding it a meager half-star out of a possible four stars. In his review, he noted that Stephen King called Barker the future of horror and felt that King had never been more wrong.

He held nothing back in his scathing review and even said, “This is one of those movies you sit through with mounting dread, as the fear grows inside of you that it will indeed turn out to be feature length.” Ebert failed to see what anyone would get out of Hellraiser, claiming that it doesn’t surprise you or do anything clever. “This is a movie without wit, style or reason, and the true horror is that actors were made to portray, and technicians to realize, its bankruptcy of imagination,” was part of how he wrapped up his review.

2) Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Many hold up Amy Heckerling’s Fast Times at Ridgemont High from 1982 as one of the best teen comedies ever and for good reason. Several major future stars make early appearances, and the way the story juggles so many characters is impressive. Alas, Roger Ebert was not a fan of the vulgar nature of the film. He went as far as to call it a “scuz-pit of a movie,” and noted that handling that kind of thing in a comedy is difficult because it can come across as crass depending on the tone.

Despite his one-star review of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Roger Ebert did praise the performances throughout. He became a fan of Jennifer Jason Leigh here, while also saying Phoebe Cates and Sean Penn did well. Ebert’s final line of his review was vicious as he said, “The whole movie is a failure of taste, tone, and nerve — the waste of a good cast on erratic, offensive material that hasn’t been thought through, or maybe even thought about.” However, he reevaluated the movie later and was more positive, while also saying good things about the career of screenwriter Cameron Crowe.

1) Police Academy

The movie on this list with the worst reviews from the masses is Police Academy, yet it does hold a 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which seems decent enough. However, Roger Ebert was much harsher on the comedy film about an academy that takes in anyone who wants to be a cop, no matter how unqualified they are. Steve Guttenberg, Kim Cattrall, and more make up this beloved 1984 movie that received zero stars from Ebert, who said, “If there’s anything worse than a punch line that doesn’t work, it’s a movie that doesn’t even bother to put the punch lines in.”

Ebert suggested that if you think you’ve seen a bad comedy movie, you should throw this one on to remind yourself that it could be so much worse. His review for Police Academy is one of his shorter ones, as it seemed like he felt the film wasn’t worthy of more writing. Despite his distaste for the film, Police Academy was a huge hit, grossing nearly $150 million on a budget of just about $5 million. Police Academy went on to spawn an entire franchise that featured seven installments and two TV shows, so they must’ve done something right.