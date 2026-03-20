Chuck Norris, Action Star and Martial Artist, Dies at 86

Chuck Norris, the film and TV star best known for his martial arts skills and becoming an internet icon, has passed away. His family confirmed his death in a statement online, revealing that he died yesterday, Thursday, March 19th, while surrounded by family. He was 86.

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“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” they wrote. “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

Chuck Norris Dies at 86

Photo Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

No cause of death was immediately revealed by the Norris family, but they confirmed in their statement the reports that the actor had recently been hospitalized. They thanked his fans for the prayers and support that flooded in after that news, and paid tribute to the lasting impact that he had on millions around the world.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him,” they added. “The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.”

Born in Ryan, Oklahoma, in 1940, Norris joined the Air Force at 18 and was stationed in South Korea, where he first learned Tang Soo Do, which would become one of several martial arts practices that he mastered, including Karate, Taekwondo, Brazilian jiu jitsu, and judo. He continued to practice these arts before breaking into Hollywood, winning tournaments, and opening karate studios that included major celebrity clientele. This led to his eventual friendship with none other than Bruce Lee, who hired him for his acting debut in 1972’s The Way of the Dragon.

Norris’s work on the big screen exploded after this big screen debut, including his first starring role in 1977’s Breaker! Breaker!, which paved the way for his 1980s action film work, including the Missing in Action franchise (featuring three films all starring Norris) and The Delta Force. That only scratches the surface of his work at the time, though, which included several other action titles (as well as some dramatic work).

In the 1990s, though, Norris pivoted in his career and shifted to television, bringing his martial arts abilities to the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger. Known for not only combining Norris’s prowess for action stunts but also infusing moral lessons along the way, the series would run for nine seasons and nearly two hundred episodes total, plus a TV movie four years after its initial conclusion.

Around the time of his final appearance as Cordell Walker, though, is when Norris’s career entered its most unique state, with the viral spread of “Chuck Norris facts” on the internet. These anecdotes about Norris’s life and existence often paid tribute to the toughness that he exuded on screen with extreme exaggeration, examples being: “Chuck Norris can kill two stones with one bird;” “Chuck Norris doesn’t dial the wrong number, you pick up the wrong phone;” “When Chuck Norris does push-ups, he doesn’t push himself up, he pushes the Earth down;” and “Chuck Norris‘s keyboard doesn’t have an escape key.” Norris eventually acknowledged the jokes as quite humorous and even endorsed a publication of them in a book back in 2009.

In recent years, Norris continued to act, spread his love for martial arts, and contribute to philanthropic efforts like Funds for Kids, the United Way, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation. His years in action films saw him brought into the fold for The Expendables franchise, appearing in the second film back in 2013. His one scene in the film dubbed him a “one man army,” a playful wink at his work in the genre for decades.

Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.