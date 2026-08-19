Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2026 (Including Iconic WB Kids & Cartoon Network Favorites)

San Diego Comic Con and D23 are both behind us and Avengers: Doomsday is ahead of us so that can only mean one thing: we’re entering fall entertainment season. That’s right, while the calendar may say we’re only in the middle of August at this point, September will be here before you know it, bringing with is crisp days, pumpkin spice, and plenty of new television series and movie offerings on streaming. Tubi is already getting the fall welcome wagon started by releasing their list of what’s coming to the free streaming platform starting September 1st and it’s going to be a fantastic month anchored by some nostalgic classics, especially for fans of animation.

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Possibly the most exciting items coming to Tubi in September on the series side of things with the arrival of Beetlejuice the series, Freakzoid!, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Green Lantern: The Animated Series and more. Some of these additions are a big deal for fans of Kids WB and Cartoon Network Classics as several series had been missing from streaming for some time. Of course, there are plenty of fantastic movie options all available to stream for free next month as well — so you should read on for the full lineup and make your streaming plans now!

Series Spotlight

“Are You Afraid Of The Dark?”

“Beetlejuice”

“Double Cross”

“Freakzoid!”

“Green Lantern: The Animated Series”

“Grim & Evil”

“The Grim Adventures Of Billy & Mandy”

“Mucha Lucha!”

Action

“21 Bridges”

“Air Force One”

“Ben-Hur (2016)”

“Den Of Thieves”

“Desperado”

“Domino”

“Driven”

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

“First Blood”

“Jurassic World”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

“The Legend Of Tarzan”

“Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”

“The Mummy (’99)”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor”

“Rambo”

“Rambo: First Blood Part II”

“Rambo III”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Set Up”

“Sicario: Day Of The Soldado”

“Small Soldiers”

“White House Down”

Art House

“After Yang”

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Between Two Worlds”

“Bones And All”

“Border (2018)” -9/7

“Carol”

“Climax”

“Disobedience”

“The Florida Project”

“How To Talk To Girls At Parties”

“In Fabric”

“The Iron Claw”

“Let It Be Morning” – 9/15

“Pi”

“Showing Up”

“Three Thousand Years Of Longing”

“Under The Skin”

“Under The Silver Lake”

Black Cinema

“About Last Night (2014)”

“Black Knight”

“Blankman”

“Boyz N’ The Hood”

“Coming To America”

“Dead Presidents”

“Drumline”

“Get Rich Or Die Tryin’”

“Good Burger”

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

“Mo’ Money”

“Morris From America”

“Peeples”

“The Perfect Guy”

“Slice”

“A THin Line Between Love And Hate

“Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins”

“White Men Can’t Jump (2023)”

Comedy

“The Addams Family (1991)”

“Addams Family Values”

“Barely Lethal”

“Can You Keep A Secret”

“Cooties”

“The Disaster Artist”

“Eighth Grade”

“Ghostbusters II (1989)”

“The Hot Chick”

“How To Be A Latin Lover”

“The Italian Job (1969)”

“Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle”

“The Longest Yard (1974)”

“The Longest Yard (2005)”

“Mean Girls”

“Obvious Child”

“Overboard (1987)”

“Overboard (2018)”

“A Perfect Day”

“Pixels”

“The Replacements”

“The Room” – 9/4

“Big Shark” – 9/4

“Showtime”

“Swiss Army Man”

“The To Do List”

“Uncle Drew”

“Vacation Friends 2”

“The Witches Of Eastwick”

Documentary

“Michael Jackson’s This Is It”

Drama

“71 (2014)”

“The Accused”

“All The Money In The World”

“American Me”

“American Gangster”

“American Hustle”

“Captain Phillips”

“Casino”

“Dreamer”

“Enemy At The Gates”

“The Express”

“Fried Green Tomatoes”

“Gangs Of New York”

“Gridiron Grind

“La Bamba (1987)”

“Land Of Plenty”

“Mud (2012)”

“My Policeman”

“The Outsiders”

“The Pursuit Of Happyness”

“Selena”

“Serpico”

“Seven Pounds”

“Sleepers”

“Stand And Deliver”

“The Vanishing Of Sidney Hall”

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Horror

“1408 (2007)” – 9/24

“3 From Hell”

“All The Boys Love Mandy Lane”

“An American Haunting”

“And Soon The Darkness”

“The Blackcoat’s Daughter”

“Boogeyman”

“Boogeyman 2”

“Boogeyman 3”

“Case 39”

“The Crazies”

“The Descent”

“The Descent: Part 2”

“Dracula 2000

“The Eye (2008)” – 9/24

“Flight 7500”

“Fright Night (1985)”

“From Hell” – 9/15

“The Grudge 2 (2006)”

“Horns (2013)”

“The Inhabitant”

“Lake Placid”

“Lamb”

“The Last Exorcism” – 9/24

“Legion”

“The Messengers”

“Messengers 2: The Scarecrow”

“The Monster”

“My Bloody Valentine (2009)”

“Ouija”

“Ouija: Origin Of Evil”

“Perpetrator”

“Poltergeist (2015)” – 9/15

“Presence (2024)” – 9/7

“The Prodigy (2019)”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween Ii”

“The Ruins”

“See No Evil”

“Sleepy Hollow”

“Sorority Row”

“Texas Chainsaw 3d”

“They Live In The Grey”

“The Witch”

“What Lies Beneath”

“Wrong Turn (2021)”

“You’re Next”

Kids & Family

“A Dog’s Way Home”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Billy & Mandy Save Xmas”

“Codename: Kids Next Door – Operation: Z.E.R.O”

“Escape From Planet Earth”

“Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius”

“Kung Fu Panda”

“Kung Fu Panda 2”

“Kung Fu Panda 3”

“Little Giants”

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

“Monster Trucks”

“Nanny McPhee”

“The Road To El Dorado”

“The Smurfs (2011)”

“The Smurfs 2”

“Smurfs: The Lost Village”

“Spy Kids”

“Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams”

“Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over”

“Spy Kids 4”

Romance

“Across The Universe”

“Beastly”

“Failure To Launch”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Fools Rush In”

“Ghost”

“I Wish You All The Best” – 9/7

“Ordinary Love”

“Save the Last Dance”

“Sleeping With Other People”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“Biosphere”

“The Covenant (2006)”

“The Darkest Hour (2011)” -9/24

“Equals”

“Gamer” -9/17

“Ghost In The Shell”

“High Life”

“Jack The Giant Slayer”

“Moon (2009)”

“Men In Black (1997)”

“Men In Black II”

“Men In Black 3”

“Moonfall”

“Riddick”

“Samaritan”

“Short Circuit”

“Short Circuit 2”

Thriller

“All Good Things”

“Along Came A Spider”

“Angel Eyes”

“Assassination Nation”

“Bangkok Dangerous” – 9/17

“Black Dog”

“The Captive”

“Cruel Intentions”

“Devil’s Knot”

“Disclosure”

“Dog Eat Dog”

“Enough”

“Enemy”

“Good Time”

“Heist”

“The Informer”

“Into The Forest”

“Outlaws”

“The Riot Club”

“The Roommate (2011)”

“Sanctuary (2022)” -9/16

“A Score To Settle”

“Secret Window”

“Son Of A Gun”

“The Tax Collector”

“Trespass Against Us”

“Vertical Limit”

Western

“Bone Tomahawk”

“Django Unchained”

“Heads Or Tails?”

“No Man’s Land”

“Wyatt Earp”

Unless otherwise noted, all new additions arrive on Tubi September 1st.