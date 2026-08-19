Netflix Assembled Its Own Avengers 9 Years Ago, & Fans Are Still Waiting for Season 2

When The Avengers premiered in 2012, it was unlike anything else we had seen on the big screen to that point. The MCU built up several superheroes over the course of four years and finally brought them together for one epic film as a team. With the franchise’s success growing, several characters came to the TV side of things on Netflix through Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist. Though set in the MCU, the shows didn’t totally feel connected to the movies and were kind of their own thing. The titular characters all had some great moments, while the shows also introduced fantastic villains like Kingpin, Kilgrave, and Cottonmouth. After a few years of those shows having mostly critically acclaimed seasons, Netflix’s core group of now popular heroes came together for their own major event in the summer of 2017, which had Marvel fans everywhere excited at the possibilities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Defenders felt like a street-level answer to what The Avengers had done on the big screen. Just seeing Krysten Ritter, Charlie Cox, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones share the screen was epic, and even nearly a decade later, fans want more from these characters since they never got a season 2.

The Defenders Was The Avengers For TV

Like The Avengers, The Defenders worked as a concept because of how well Marvel had built things up. Daredevil had two great seasons where Charlie Cox was spectacular and he had become one of the most popular characters around. Krysten Ritter developed Jessica Jones into a captivating protagonist, while Mike Colter was fantastic as Luke Cage. Finn Jones was in a poorly received series, yet people still wanted to see the team come together.

That was enough to make The Defenders a hit, especially as soon as it was released. There was something special about watching Jessica Jones trade barbs with Matt Murdock or watching them all work as a team during a memorable hallway fight sequence. Their differing personalities were the highlight of the show, just as they were for the likes of Iron Man and Captain America on the big screen.

There Was Potential For So Much More With The Defenders

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The main reason why there was never a season 2 for The Defenders was likely due to the lukewarm reception the series received. The interplay amongst the cast and the action sequences were praised, but the overall story and the underwhelming villains missed the mark. While the Defenders are notoriously a street-level team, they needed something bigger than the Hand as villains to bring them together. It made the show feel even smaller than it needed to.

That made it so that plenty of people watched The Defenders upon release, only for those numbers to fall dramatically in the following weeks. That said, the show was still solid and it was clear that there was promise for something great with these characters. Unfortunately, a season 2 never happened and even the individual shows featuring these heroes only received another season each (while The Punisher got two). The Defenders ended up as wasted potential that fans still hope to see realized one day.

A Second Season Of The Defenders Finally Feels Possible

Netflix stopped releasing shows within the MCU, especially once the franchise moved its TV projects to Disney+. However, that means there’s a better chance than ever for these characters to reunite because some have already started to pop up again. Daredevil has his own series, Daredevil: Born Again, and he’s shown up in Echo and She-Hulk, as well as Spider-Man: No Way Home. Charlie Cox continues to do great work as the character and a third season is slated for 2027. Season 2 even saw the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones for a few episodes.

As noted, one of the best things about The Defenders was watching Jessica and Matt interact, so the MCU was wise to bring that back in his new series. Mike Colter also showed up in season 2, as it was revealed that Luke Cage and Jessica have a child together, and that Luke previously worked for Mr. Charles, a prominent character throughout the season. Although there’s still no word on Finn Jones coming back as Iron Fist, he’s exactly the kind of character the MCU would love to rehabilitate through a great appearance.

The Punisher could even join the group as he’s starting to appear more in the MCU. That connective tissue could mean the entire team will reunite at some point, even if it’s not for another season of The Defenders. For now, you can check out The Defenders on Disney+, along with the individual shows for the characters involved.