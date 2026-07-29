Tubi to Stream Even More Missing Kids WB & Cartoon Network Classics This September

Tubi has revealed their new slate of free streaming releases coming to the platform beginning this September, and they include the long awaited launch of some missing Kids WB and Cartoon Network classics. It was first revealed earlier this year that Tubi had signed a new deal with Warner Bros. Animation to be the streaming home for much of their classic show library. These shows have steadily been coming to the platform for the past few months, and have been a major comeback for shows that have since long disappeared.

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With previous updates bringing lost classics like Codename: Kids Next Door, Dexter’s Laboratory and more to the platform, Tubi has revealed a new batch of these lost shows coming this September. These include heavy hitters previously exclusive to the Kids WB Saturday morning cartoon block like Mucha Lucha and Freakazoid!, but also missing Cartoon Network shows like The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, their missing specials and more.

Tubi Adds More Kids WB & Cartoon Network Classics on August 1st

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

New classic cartoons coming to Tubi this September include:

Beetlejuice

Billy & Mandy Save Xmas

Codename: Kids Next Door – Operation Z.E.R.O.

Freakazoid!

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy

Grim and Evil

Looney Tunes 3D Shorts

Mucha Lucha!

Many of these shows were originally announced as part of the major Warner Bros. Animation classic library coming to the Tubi platform, and now this third wave will finally see these shows making their proper return in the modern era. Some of these show like Mucha Lucha! have essentially been lost to time ever since they ended their original broadcast run. Because while they got support when they were on TV, they didn’t really get a lot of support with home media releases in the years that followed.

Which Classic Cartoon to Watch on Tubi First

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Many of these shows have been gone for a long time and had not been available to stream elsewhere. Due to HBO Max steadily cutting more and more of its children’s media from its platform since its initial launch, these classic shows have been gone for a while. The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy is a great example of a classic Cartoon Network show that fans really want to rewatch and support, but unfortunately have not really been able to do so since it’s been pretty much buried.

But shows like Mucha Lucha! and Freakazoid have had a much harder go at things. While they were both staples of the Kids WB block on Saturday mornings many decades ago, they too have been lost to time without any real concrete DVD releases or otherwise to keep them active since their original release. But this new streaming launch with Tubi is going to be the perfect way to bring them back to the center stage as fans will likely want to revisit these classic shows with their own kids. And even better, it’s all going to be totally for free.

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