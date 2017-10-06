Everything Coming to Tubi in September 2022

As August comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in September 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on September 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Three of those Tubi Originals include Time Pirates, Rush For Your Life, and Suburban Nightmare: The Menendez Brothers. Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in September include two live-action and two animated Mortal Kombat movies, The Expendables franchise, Set It Off, Bridesmaids, Half Baked, The Big Lebowski, Cinderella Man, Anaconda, Scream 4, Dennis the Menace, four kids and family films from R.L. Stine, Space Jam, Blade, Blade 2, and Blade: Trinity, Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, Ocean's Thirteen, Quantico, and many more. You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi starting September 1st below. (Photo: Tubi)

Originals TIME PIRATES – 9/9 – TIME PIRATES follows a teenage music group (TikTok sensation SM6) gearing up for their first headlining gig when the discovery of a partial treasure map thrusts them back in time to a place known as Mystic Island. To make it back home, they'll have to locate the other half of the map and find the hidden treasure while facing countless obstacles, including a deadly Kraken that guards the seas, a dangerous witch known as the Crone, and the most formidable pirate on the high seas, Blackbeard (Richard Grieco). Can the kids band together to find their way home, or will they be trapped on this island forever? RUSH FOR YOUR LIFE – 9/16 – RUSH FOR YOUR LIFE follows headstrong journalism student Tasha as she goes undercover as a sorority pledge to expose those responsible for the death of a student the year prior. She soon finds herself completing dangerous hazing dares to secure a place in the sorority. Overconfident and undeterred by the viciousness, Tasha unknowingly gets closer to meeting a deadly fate. SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE: THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS – 9/28 – They appeared to be the perfect family, but below the facade lurked a darkness that caused two brothers to brutally murder their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in cold blood. Now, 30 years later, we're looking back at the case that shook the nation in this second installment of the SUBURBAN NIGHTMARE series. Some say nothing's changed, but today a new generation sees the Menendez Brothers' actions through a much different prism of abuse and justified self-defense.

Action "Armored" "Deja Vu" "Exodus: Gods and Kings" "First Kill" "Fool's Gold" "Gone in Sixty Seconds" "Magnum Force" "Man on Fire" (2004) "Mortal Kombat" "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" "Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms" "Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge" "S.W.A.T." "Sucker Punch" "Sudden Impact" "The Brave One" "The Bourne Legacy" "The Bourne Ultimatum" "The Enforcer" "The Expendables" "The Expendables 2" "The Expendables 3" "The Last Stand" (2013) "Unstoppable"

Black Cinema "2 Minutes of Fame" "Akeelah and the Bee" "Daddy's Little Girls" "Double Take" "Higher Learning" (1995) "Lean on Me" "Love Don't Cost a Thing" "Madea's Family Reunion" "New Jack City" "Roll Bounce" "Set it Off" "The Sixth Man" "The Wash" "Traffik"

Comedy "Analyze This" "Analyze That" "Bridesmaids" (2011) "Get Him to the Greek" "Half Baked" "Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay" "How High" "Project X" "Showtime" "Instructions Not Included" "The Adventures of Pluto Nash" "The Big Lebowski" "The Change-Up" "The Devil Wears Prada"

Drama "Cinderella Man" "Dog Day Afternoon" "Draft Day"

"Imperium" "Midway" "Money Monster" "The Bone Collector" "The Great Gatsby" "The Outsiders" "The Pelican Brief" "Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls"

Horror "Anaconda" "Don't Breathe" – 9/15 "Insidious: Chapter 3" "Jason X" "Mandy" "Morgan" "Scream 4" "The Witch" "Wolves"

Independent Cinema "Brawl in Cell Block 99" "Byzantium" "Camp X-Ray" "Certain Women" "Following" "Hungry Hearts" "Lady Macbeth" "Queen of the Desert" "Return to Sender" "Standoff at Sparrow Creek" "The Cobbler" "The Killer Inside Me" "The House that Jack Built" "The Man Who Knew Infinity" "Two Days, One Night" "Wildlife"

Kids & Family "Aliens in the Attic" "Another Cinderella Story" "Babe" "Babe: Pig in the City" "Casper" (1995) "Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song" "Dennis the Menace" "Journey to the Center of the Earth" "Little Rascals" "Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life" "Peter Pan" "R.L. Stine Presents – The Haunting Hours" "R.L. Stine's Monsterville: The Cabinet of Souls" "R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly" "R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?" "R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House" "Space Jam" "The Ant Bully" "The Book of Life" "The Polar Express"

Romance "Fifty Shades of Grey" "Fifty Shades Darker" "Fifty Shades Freed" "Breakin' all the Rules" "Coyote Ugly" "Fever Pitch" (2005) "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" "Just Wright" "Lost in Translation" "Two Weeks Notice"

Sci-Fi & Thriller "Blade" "Blade 2" "Blade: Trinity" "Blade Runner" (Final Cut) – 9/26 "Blade Runner 2049" – 9/26 "Cape Fear" (1962) "Cloud Atlas" "Crypto" – 9/19 "Looper" "Miss Bala" (2019) "Multiplicity" "Ocean's Eleven" "Ocean's Twelve"

"Ocean's Thirteen" "Prometheus" "Set it Off" "Sucker Punch" "The 5th Wave" "The Circle" "The Road Warrior (Mad Max 2)" "Z for Zachariah"

TV Series "Malcolm & Eddie" "Quantico" – 9/2 "Roots" "The Steve Harvey Show"