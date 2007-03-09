Everything Coming to Tubi in August 2022
As July comes to a close, it's time to look ahead to what will be offered on the various streaming services in August 2022. Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment and a free ad-supported streaming service with 40,000+ movies and TV shows from nearly every major studio, has released its complete list of content available starting on August 1st. Among its offerings are Tubi Originals, 125+ local and live news, sports and entertainment channels, and 400+ entertainment partners. Three of those Tubi Originals include Destination Love, Requiem for a Scream, and Killing Diana.
Some of the films and TV series Tubi users can look forward to in August include the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Groundhog Day, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 300, Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, Inception, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and TMNT.
You can find the complete list of movies and TV shows arriving on Tubi on August 1st below.
Originals
DESTINATION LOVE – 8/17 – Madison has the chance to pursue her love of event management when her two best friends announce their engagement. Finding a pre-planned wedding package on a remote island vineyard in New Zealand, Madison teams up with David, the handsome vineyard owner, to re-imagine the event for her friends. Working closely together, they soon discover a potential pairing of their own.
REQUIEM FOR A SCREAM – 8/26 – A sadistic killer sets his sights on a group of friends partying in an abandoned lake house, determined to make their murders his symphony.
KILLING DIANA – 8/31 – On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic passing, we're going behind castle walls to look at the extraordinary life and legacy of "The People's Princess," how destiny took her from the world too soon that tragic night in Paris, and how she not only reshaped the Monarchy but continues reshaping it today.
Action
"300"
"Clash of the Titans"
"Cradle 2 the Grave"
"Dredd"
"Empire State" (2013)
"Enter the Warriors Gate" – 8/5
"Fortress: Sniper's Eye"
"Murder at 1600"
"Passenger 57"
"Rogue Warfare: The Hunt"
"Tango & Cash"
Black Cinema
"Devil in a Blue Dress"
"Diary of a Mad Black Woman"
"I Can Do Bad All By Myself"
"Lottery Ticket"
"Madea Goes to Jail"
"Michael Jackson's This is It"
"Money Talks" (1997)
"School Daze"
"The Color Purple"
"Why Do Fools Fall in Love"
Comedy
"Groundhog Day"
"Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay"
"Holmes and Watson"
"Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou"
"Lottery Ticket"
"Peggy Sue Got Married"
"Role Models"
"The Whole Ten Yards"
Drama
"Center Stage"
"Detroit"
"Erin Brockovich"
"Eve's Bayou"
"Finding Forrester"
"Focus"
"I Can Only Imagine"
"Maps to the Stars"
"Stand by Me"
"The Peanut Butter Falcon"
"The Place Beyond the Pines"
"White Boy Rick"
Horror
"Amusement"
"Bait"
"Dark Skies" – 8/23
"Evil Dead" (1981)
"Evil Dead II"
"Friday the 13th" (2009)
"Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Geo"
"Insidious"
"The Blob" (1988)
"The Cabin in the Woods"
"The Wolfman"
Kids & Family
"Annie" (2014)
"Annie" (1982)
"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (2005)
"Hachi: A Dog's Tale"
"Labyrinth" (1986)
"Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return"
"Paul Blart: Mall Cop"
"Secondhand Lions"
"The Spy Next Door"
"Sushi Sumo"
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2"
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3"
"TMNT"
Romance
"Booty Call"
"Dog Days"
"Fifty Shades of Grey"
"Fifty Shades Darker"
"Fifty Shades Freed"
"Out of Africa"
"Roxanne"
"The Bodyguard"
"The Bounty Hunter" (2010)
Sci-Fi & Thriller
"2001: A Space Odyssey"
"A Clockwork Orange"
"Contact"
"Criminal"
"Dead Zone"
"Future World"
"Inception"
"Knockaround Guys"
"Lila & Eve" – 8/6
"Searching"
"The Call"
"The Condemned" (franchise)
"The Fifth Element"
"The Whole Truth"
"Timecop"
Westerns
"Appaloosa"
"Buffalo Bill and the Indians"
"Legends of the Fall"
"Man of the West"
"Silverado"
"The Scalphunters"
"Wild Wild West"