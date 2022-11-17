Everything Everywhere All at Once Is Under $10 On 4K Blu-ray

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blu-ray deals are coming in super hot for Black Friday, and one of the best movies of 2022 is getting one of the biggest discounts. The ultimate multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently available for less than $10 on both 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and standard Blu-ray. The Walmart exclusive 4K Blu-ray edition is available to order here for $9.96. You can also score the standard 4K edition here on Amazon for $9.99. If you want to stick with Blu-ray, you can grab that edition here on Amazon for only $7.96.

There are more early Black Friday Blu-ray deals where that came from. You can check out Amazon's offerings right here and Walmart's offerings here. Both retailers are matching deals on many of the titles, including other gems like Jurassic World Dominion on 4K Blu-ray for $12.96, The Batman on 4K Blu-ray for $9.96, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4K Blu-ray for $12.95.

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a tired Chinese-American woman struggling to stay afloat. Things get weird when she discovers she's the key to saving the multiverse and can access the knowledge and talents of all her various selves from across the infinite universes. The film also stars Stephanie Hsu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), James Hong (Blade Runner), Ke Huy Quan (The Goonies), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Jenny Slate (Obvious Child), and Harry Shum Jr. (Crazy Rich Asians). The project is directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as The Daniels. A breakdown of the special features on the 4K UHD Blu-ray can be found below.

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Audio Commentary with Writers-Directors Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

"Almost Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Everything Everywhere All At Once" Featurette

"Putting Everything on a Bagel: Cooking up the Multiverse" Featurette

Deleted Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary

Outtakes

Music Visual

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English, Spanish, and Chinese subtitles for the main feature

"It was a great script, it was beautifully written," Quan told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I think I got a lot of it. I was laughing, I was crying, because it was such a beautiful story, even though it's painted on this amazing science-fiction, action, drama, comedy canvas, but at the core of it was this family. And that's what held the entire story together about love and connection, about acceptance."

"But yeah, the script was just incredible," Quan added. "And what's amazing is that we shot the entire movie without making any changes to the script. Once when we began rolling cameras, we shot it the way it was written. We shot it in 38 days ... It was also great to witness on set how the Daniels brought all those beautiful words [together] and put it up on the screen."