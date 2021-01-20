Hulu: Everything Leaving in February 2021

✖

The start of February is just a couple of weeks away, and that means that some changes are coming to all of your favorite streaming services. There are going to be a lot of new titles coming to these services, including Hulu, over the course of the next month. Of course, there are also going to be plenty of movies and shows leaving all of these services as well. When Hulu announced the full list of new titles earlier this week, it also revealed all of the movies that will be leaving the service in February.

There are quite a few movies set to depart Hulu in February, including some titles that fans will certainly be disappointed to lose. The beloved sci-fi film District 9 will be exiting the service on February 8th, while titles like Con Air and Teen Wolf are set to leave on February 28th.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Hulu next month:

February 8

District 9 (2009)

Year One (2009)

February 10

The Girl Next Door (1999)

February 14

Spy Kids 4 (2011)

Stir Of Echoes (1999)

February 28

3 Ninjas (1992)

American Dragons (1998)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho 2 (2002)

Breathless (1983)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Cake (2006)

Carrington (1995)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Con Air (1997)

Cool Blue (1990)

Criminal Law (1989)

Cujo (1983)

De-Lovely (2004)

Desperate Hours (1990)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Face/Off (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Garfield a Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Hanoi Hilton (1987)

Hemingway's Garden of Eden (2010)

Here On Earth (1999)

Hud (1963)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

Lost In Space (1998)

Love Is All There Is (1996)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Mad Money (2008)

Man of La Mancha (1972)

Me, Myself And Irene (2000)

Mr. North (1988)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Music Within (2007)

Our Family Wedding (2009)

Pieces of April (2003)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Selena (1997)

Southside With You (2016)

Sunshine (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Firm (1993)

The Gift (2000)

The House on Carroll Street (1988)

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The Juror (1996)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mechanic (1972)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her (2001)

This World, Then the Fireworks (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Virtuosity (1995)

Witness (1985)

Which of these titles are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!