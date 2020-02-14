Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2021
Now that we're more than halfway through January, it's time for all of the major streaming services to start looking ahead at what's to come in February. As with just about every month in recent history, February 2021 will bring some changes to streaming lineups on all of your favorite services, and that includes Hulu. The Disney-owned service is set to add quite a few new TV episodes over the course of February, as well as some popular 2020 films and highly-anticipated original titles.
February will see a couple of the most talked-about films from 2020 make their streaming debut on Hulu, including Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand. The Oscar favorite was supposed to premiere in theaters late last year, but was ultimately pushed to early 2021 given the new awards qualification windows. Nomadland will now premiere in theaters and on Hulu February 19th. Other big 2020 film additions this month include Possessor and the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.
The Hulu original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday will premiere on February 26th, and it's expected to put lead actress Andra Day in the thick of the awards race.
Are you looking forward to new Hulu additions next month? Take a look at the full lineup of February arrivals below!
February 1
60 Days In: Complete Season 6 (A&E)
Abducted: The Mary Stauffer Story (2019) (Lifetime)
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 14 (History)
Bride & Prejudice: Forbidden Love: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)
Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges: Complete Season 1 (History)
Kings of Pain: Complete Season 1 (History)
Married At First Sight: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)
Mommy is a Murderer (2020) (Lifetime)
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 11 & 12 (History)
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 1 (History)
Tempted by Danger (2020) (Lifetime)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 (History)
9 to 5 (1980)
Affliction (1998)
American Psycho (2000)
American Psycho 2 (2002)
The Bellboy (1960)
Bug (1975)
Cinderfella (1960)
Crimes Of The Heart (1987)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
District 9 (2009)
Downhill Racer (1969)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Everything Must Go (2011)
From Hell (2001)
G.I. Jane (1997)
Garfield (2004)
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Happy Tears (2010)
Haunting In Connecticut 2: Ghosts Of Georgia (2013)
Hello, My Name is Doris (2016)
Hitman's Run (1999)
Jane Austen’s Mafia! (1998)
Jennifer 8 (1992)
John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
The Juror (1996)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Me, Myself And Irene (2000)
Ninja Assassin (2009)
The Omen (1976) (1976)
Damien - Omen II (1978)
Only God Forgives (2013)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Possessor (2020)
The Prince Of Tides (1991)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
The Shootist (1976)
Sideways (2004)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
The Tenant (1976)
Teresa's Tattoo (1994)
Turbulence (1997)
Van Wilder: Party Liaison (2002)
Waking Ned Devine (1998)
Witness (1985)
X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)
You Laugh But It's True (2011)
You've Got Mail (1998)
February 5
The New York Times Presents: “Framing Britney Spears”: New Episode (FX on Hulu)
Antebellum (2020)
February 12
Into the Dark: Tentacles: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
2067 (2020)
You're Next (2013)
February 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 15 (Scripps)
Dragnificent!: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
House Hunters International: Complete Seasons 139 & 140 (Scripps)
House Hunters: Complete Seasons 160-162, 164 & 165 (Scripps)
Property Brothers: Complete Season 14 (Scripps)
Southern Gothic: Complete Season 1 (ID)
Witches Of Salem: Complete Season 1 (Scripps)
Lost Girls and Love Hotels (2020)
The Shape of Water (2017)
February 16
Bad Habits, Holy Orders: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)
Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Complete Season 19 (E!)
North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator: Complete Season 1 (National Geographic)
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)
February 26
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (2021) (Hulu Original)
Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)