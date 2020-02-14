Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2021

Now that we're more than halfway through January, it's time for all of the major streaming services to start looking ahead at what's to come in February. As with just about every month in recent history, February 2021 will bring some changes to streaming lineups on all of your favorite services, and that includes Hulu. The Disney-owned service is set to add quite a few new TV episodes over the course of February, as well as some popular 2020 films and highly-anticipated original titles.

February will see a couple of the most talked-about films from 2020 make their streaming debut on Hulu, including Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand. The Oscar favorite was supposed to premiere in theaters late last year, but was ultimately pushed to early 2021 given the new awards qualification windows. Nomadland will now premiere in theaters and on Hulu February 19th. Other big 2020 film additions this month include Possessor and the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

The Hulu original film The United States vs. Billie Holiday will premiere on February 26th, and it's expected to put lead actress Andra Day in the thick of the awards race.

Are you looking forward to new Hulu additions next month? Take a look at the full lineup of February arrivals below!