Both Extraction Movies Are Dominating the Netflix Movie Charts
This weekend, Netflix released Extraction 2, the long-awaited sequel to one of the biggest original films in the streamer's history. Fans have been anxious to see what the second of Sam Hargrave and Chris Hemsworth's action collaborations would bring, especially after the first Extraction's final scene tease. The success of the sequel was to be expected, but what may surprise some folks is that Extraction 2 is giving its predecessor a second life as well.
Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Extraction 2 in the number one overall spot, which won't come as a surprise to anyone. What may surprise subscribers, however, is that the first Extraction is in the number two position.
The Extraction franchise currently holds the two highest spots in the Netflix Top 10 this weekend, making it clear that a lot of movie movies are going back to watch the original Extraction before checking out the second one.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies List below!
1. Extraction 2
"Back from the brink of death, highly skilled commando Tyler Rake takes on another dangerous mission: saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster."prevnext
2. Extraction
"A hardened gun-for-hire's latest mission becomes a soul-searching race to survive when he's sent into Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord's kidnapped son."prevnext
3. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
"As a lionhearted boy who can't wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom."prevnext
4. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."prevnext
5. The Mule
"In dire financial straits and estranged from his family, an ornery old horticulturist becomes a delivery driver for a Mexican drug cartel."prevnext
6. 47 Ronin
"This action-adventure follows the exploits of 47 Samurai warriors who plot to exact revenge on a court official responsible for their master's death."prevnext
7. The Angry Birds Movie
"Sentenced to anger management class, grumpy Red becomes a hero who trains his fellow birds to unleash their inner fury when pigs invade their island."prevnext
8. Forever My Girl
"A young musician leave his fiancee at the alter to pursue fame and fortune, then returns home nearly a decade later, hoping to win her back."prevnext
9. Sing 2
Buster Moon and his magically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
10. We're the Millers
"In debt to a drug lord, a desperate pot dealer recruits a fake family to help smuggle a large stash of weed across the border in their unassuming RV."prev