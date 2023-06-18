Both Extraction Movies Are Dominating the Netflix Movie Charts

This weekend, Netflix released Extraction 2, the long-awaited sequel to one of the biggest original films in the streamer's history. Fans have been anxious to see what the second of Sam Hargrave and Chris Hemsworth's action collaborations would bring, especially after the first Extraction's final scene tease. The success of the sequel was to be expected, but what may surprise some folks is that Extraction 2 is giving its predecessor a second life as well.

Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Extraction 2 in the number one overall spot, which won't come as a surprise to anyone. What may surprise subscribers, however, is that the first Extraction is in the number two position.

The Extraction franchise currently holds the two highest spots in the Netflix Top 10 this weekend, making it clear that a lot of movie movies are going back to watch the original Extraction before checking out the second one.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies List below!