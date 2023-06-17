Netflix's One Piece Live-Action Series Release Date Announced

This year's Tudum saw Netflix releasing quite a bit of news when it comes to the streaming service's future. If you're an anime fan, however, the most anticipated moment of the event was to catch the first footage of the live-action adaptation of One Piece. Now, the release date for the series has arrived alongside the new trailer, giving fans an idea as to when we can expect these new Straw Hat Pirates to make their way to the Grand Line.

From the first trailer for the series, fans could see some familiar characters and events that took place in the East Blue Saga. Aside from giving us various glimpses of Luffy and company in action, we were also able to grab brief looks at the likes of Red-Haired Shanks and Buggy. While there are far more characters that have been confirmed for the first season, many didn't make the runtime for the initial trailer. With creator Eiichiro Oda acting as the Executive Producer for the new adaptation, it's clear that the series is pulling heavily from the original source material of the manga.

When Does Netflix's One Piece Arrive?

Netflix's live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates will arrive on August 31st. Set for eight episodes, the series has had many fans speculating as to whether this will be the project that is able to dodge the "live-action anime curse". AS it stands, Netflix is looking to drop all eight episodes at the end of August.

Eiichiro Oda’s epic masterpiece is about to come to life like never before! Welcome to the world of the ONE PIECE. We can’t wait for you to meet our Straw Hat crew on August 31st. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/paOJyS9fDA — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 17, 2023

On the anime front, One Piece is still neck deep in its War For Wano Arc, while the manga is exploring the final saga of the series. Needless to say, the live-action adaptation would need to be renewed for quite a few seasons if it were to ever catch up to its source material. The main Straw Hats that will be appearing in the upcoming series include Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji.

What did you think of One Piece's first live-action trailer? Do you think Netflix can live up to the source material with this new project? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.