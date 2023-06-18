Wednesday Season 2: Netflix Series Will Add Another Addams Family Member

Now that work on the second batch of Wednesday episodes is officially underway, Netflix has revealed one of the biggest teases yet for the upcoming season. During the streamer's TUDUM event on Saturday, stars of the show participated in a video discussing fan theories relating to where the plot could go over the course of Season Two. At the end of the video, it was confirmed a new Addams Family member will be joining the series when its sophomore outing debuts.

Outside of the reveal a new Addams was on the way, it wasn't revealed which character it will be. Wednesday lead Jenna Ortega revealed her desire to see Cousin Itt appear on the show while Joy Sunday (Bianca) and Hunter Doohan (Tyler) agreed they'd like to see Grandmama appear on the series. Neither have appeared on the coming-of-age horror show yet.

Earlier this year, Ortega revealed she was much more "hands-on" with the development of the second season, potentially teasing she may know who the character is, in hindsight.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

It the same chat, the Scream alumnus also revealed the show would make the pivot away from romance and going into the realm of horror.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Wednesday, or tune into Netflix to watch the first season of the show.