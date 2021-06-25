F9 Featurette Details Han's Return to the Fast and the Furious Franchise (Exclusive)

✖

Of all of the exciting things that F9 delivered The Fast and the Furious fans, arguably the most exciting was the return of Sung Kang's Han, as his character had seemingly been killed in Fast & Furious 6. Making his death feel all the more tragic was that he was killed by Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, who would later go on to join the rest of the heroes, despite what he did to Han. In honor of F9 hitting Digital platforms on September 7th and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 21st, check out the above exclusive featurette about the character being brought back for the latest sequel.

In the latest film, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) thought he’d left his outlaw life in the rear-view mirror, but not even he can outrun the past. When his forsaken brother Jakob (John Cena, Bumblebee) unexpectedly resurfaces as an elite assassin, the crew comes back together to help Dom confront the sins of his own past and stop a world-shattering plot. Franchise veteran Justin Lin returns to the director’s seat for F9 and delivers this supercharged version of the hit film. From extended action to spectacular scenes that weren’t shown in theaters, F9: The Director’s Cut explodes with additional content that can only be experienced on home entertainment!

F9 also stars returning franchise cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, and Sung Kang, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. The film is directed by Justin Lin, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the series. Based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson, the story is by Justin Lin & Alfredo Botello (consultant, Star Trek Beyond) and Daniel Casey (Kin). The screenplay is by Daniel Casey & Justin Lin. The film is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Justin Lin, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), Joe Roth (Maleficent franchise), Clayton Townsend (Bridesmaids), and Samantha Vincent (xXx: Return of Xander Cage).

4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD special features are as follows:

Gag Reel

"F9: All In": The Fast family invites you to be part of the crew as they give you an intimate look at how F9 propels this epic franchise to even greater heights. This bonus feature, with more than 46 minutes of content, includes returning characters, new cast members, huge stunts, big surprises, and so much more.

"Practically Fast": When it comes to stunts, it seems each film in The Fast Saga outdoes the last. In this piece, we examine how Justin Lin and his team go to great lengths to shoot as many stunts as they can in-camera and practically, giving the film an authenticity that cannot be achieved solely through visual effects or CGI.

"Shifting Priorities": We first met many of these characters when The Fast and the Furious was released in 2001. In the 20+ years since, not only have the characters themselves grown and evolved, but so have the actors that portray them. Art often imitates life, and we look at how that's particularly true in F9.

"Justice for Han": Han is back! Sung Kang and Justin Lin discuss the genesis for the return of this beloved character, while the cast reveals how much it means to them to have Kang back along for the ride.

"A Day on Set with Justin Lin": The job of a director on any movie production is huge. The job of a director on a production the scale of F9 is immeasurable. Spend a day with Justin Lin and see just how demanding it is to navigate a production day when you're the one with all the answers.

"John Cena: Supercar Superfan": John Cena is a real-life car expert, and no franchise does cars like Fast. Watch John jump from exotic car to exotic car like a kid in a candy store, giving you a true fan's look at some of the rarest and most expensive automobiles in the world.

Feature commentary (theatrical and director's cut) with producer/co-writer/director Justin Lin

Grab F9 on Digital platforms on September 7th and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 21st.