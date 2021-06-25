F9 was as off the rails and action-packed as expected, and delivered a sizable box office haul in theaters. If you happen to have missed out on the fun though, you're in luck, as Universal has revealed that F9: The Fast Saga is hitting on demand this Friday. You can check out the latest entry in the franchise on its own, but the studio is going a step further with some added content to celebrate the on demand release and the 20th anniversary of the franchise, and you can check out the rundown of everything that will be available to view with it in the official description below.

"To celebrate the On Demand release of F9 and the 20th Anniversary of THE FAST & THE FURIOUS, YouTube filmmaker Devin Graham filmed a street race through Los Angeles between Dom’s Hellcat Charger, a Go-Kart with a Jet Engine on it and a remote control car recreating iconic moments from all nine franchise titles. Watch and share the fan made video which includes cast cameos!"

F9 brought in $164 million domestically and then added another $458 million internationally for a worldwide total of $622 million. That's pretty impressive for a time when theaters are still not at full strength and crowds are just feeling comfortable heading to the theater, so it's understandable that it didn't hit the $1.2 billion of the previous film, The Fate of the Furious.

F9 is a step towards the final chapter in the franchise, and it was Diesel who started that process according to director Justin Lin. "We got together and Vin says 'I think we should think about closing up the saga now,'" Lin said. "Nine is kind of the first film of the final chapter," Lin explained. “We’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing journey for these characters.”

"This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete," Diesel said. "The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest."

The good news is there are still two movies before fans have to say goodbye to the franchise, so there's still a lot of epic stunts and over-the-top action to look forward to in the years to come.